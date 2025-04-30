Ivan Kozhakin Clocks 59.31 100 Breast At 2025 Russian Swimming Cup

2025 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CUP

April 29th – April 30th

Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Russia

LCM (50m)

Results

Top Swims

The 2025 Russian Swimming Cup concluded tonight with the two-day affair featuring timed finals from Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.

While many of the nation’s biggest stars, such as Kliment Kolesnikov and Evgenia Chikunova, were not competing here, there were several results worth noting.

Newly minted national record holder Ivan Kozhakin topped the podium across both the men’s 100m and 50m breast events.

In the former, the 28-year-old logged a result of 59.31 to beat the field by 5 seconds, while in the latter, he punched a result of 26.61.

The 59.31 represented the 3rd-swiftest outing of Kozhakin’s career, one which boasts a lifetime best of 59.04 from this time 2 years ago.

His swim here rendered him the 7th-swiftest performer in the world this season.

2024-2025 LCM Men 100 Breast Qin CHN

Haiyang 2 Sun

Jiajun CHN 58.98 3 Ludovico

VIBERTI ITA 59.04 4 Nicolo

MARTINENGHI ITA 59.16 5 Yamato

Fukazawa JPN 59.24 6 Taku

Taniguchi JPN 59.30 7 Kirill

PRIGODA RUS 59.40 8 Dong

Zhihao CHN 59.64 9 Daniil

Semyaninov RUS 59.65 10 YU

HANAGURUMA JPN 59.70 View Top 27»

His 50m breast PB checks in at the 26.46 national record he produced at the Russian Championships earlier this month in Kazan. However, this swim represented his 2nd-best.

The men’s 50m back saw Pavel Samusenko clock a time of 24.62 for the gold, although the 23-year-old already owns a season-best of 24.01 to rank #2 in the world.

Additional winners on the men’s side included Mikhail Antipov putting up a mark of 51.85 to claim the 100m fly victory while Maxim Stupin turned in a time of 4:18.57 as the top 400m IM performer.

For the women, Victoria Mashkina was the top swimmer in the 50m fly, hitting 27.48 as one of two sub-28-second performers. Joining her was Evgeniya Pavlova who notched 27.99 for silver.

Polina Kholopova and Maria Poleshchuk were the two women’s 50m freestylers to delve under the 26-second threshold.

Kholopova touched in 25.88 to narrowly defeat Poleshchuk who settled for silver in 25.95.