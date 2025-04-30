Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ivan Kozhakin Clocks 59.31 100 Breast At 2025 Russian Swimming Cup

2025 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CUP

  • April 29th – April 30th
  • Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Russia
  • LCM (50m)
  • Results

Top Swims

The 2025 Russian Swimming Cup concluded tonight with the two-day affair featuring timed finals from Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.

While many of the nation’s biggest stars, such as Kliment Kolesnikov and Evgenia Chikunova, were not competing here, there were several results worth noting.

Newly minted national record holder Ivan Kozhakin topped the podium across both the men’s 100m and 50m breast events.

In the former, the 28-year-old logged a result of 59.31 to beat the field by 5 seconds, while in the latter, he punched a result of 26.61.

The 59.31 represented the 3rd-swiftest outing of Kozhakin’s career, one which boasts a lifetime best of 59.04 from this time 2 years ago.

His swim here rendered him the 7th-swiftest performer in the world this season.

2024-2025 LCM Men 100 Breast

Qin CHN
Haiyang
03/20
58.66
2Sun
Jiajun 		CHN58.9803/20
3Ludovico
VIBERTI		ITA59.0404/14
4Nicolo
MARTINENGHI		ITA59.1604/14
5Yamato
Fukazawa		JPN59.2403/20
6Taku
Taniguchi		JPN59.3003/20
7Kirill
PRIGODA		RUS59.4004/14
8Dong
Zhihao 		CHN59.6403/20
9Daniil
Semyaninov		RUS59.6504/14
10YU
HANAGURUMA 		JPN59.7003/20
View Top 27»

His 50m breast PB checks in at the 26.46 national record he produced at the Russian Championships earlier this month in Kazan. However, this swim represented his 2nd-best.

The men’s 50m back saw Pavel Samusenko clock a time of 24.62 for the gold, although the 23-year-old already owns a season-best of 24.01 to rank #2 in the world.

Additional winners on the men’s side included Mikhail Antipov putting up a mark of 51.85 to claim the 100m fly victory while Maxim Stupin turned in a time of 4:18.57 as the top 400m IM performer.

For the women, Victoria Mashkina was the top swimmer in the 50m fly, hitting 27.48 as one of two sub-28-second performers. Joining her was Evgeniya Pavlova who notched 27.99 for silver.

Polina Kholopova and Maria Poleshchuk were the two women’s 50m freestylers to delve under the 26-second threshold.

Kholopova touched in 25.88 to narrowly defeat Poleshchuk who settled for silver in 25.95.


											
										


				


									
In This Story

										

				
									

						

							
0

						

					Leave a Reply

								    

    
    

                    

                            

            

                

                                            

                             Subscribe
                            
                        

                                            

                                                
                    

                

                                                    

                                                    

                                
Notify of 

                                

                                    
                                

                                                                    
                                                                    

                                    
                                

                                                                    

                                        
                                        
                                    

                                                                

                                                

                            

                                        

                                        

                        

                            

                                            
                                        

                        

                    

                    
                                        
                    
                

                        

                
                    

                        

                

                    

                        0 Comments                    

                                        

                    

                                                    

                                

                                                        

                                

                                                        

                                                                        newest
                                                                        
                                

                                                                            oldest
                                                                                most voted
                                                                        

                            

                                                

                

                

                    
 Inline Feedbacks                    

                    
View all comments

                

                                

                                        

                                            

                

            

                

        

    

    

    
								
								

					

										

						
						

					

				

									

						
About Retta Race

						

													
Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.
Read More »

						

					

											
									

		

			

					

				

					
Don't want to miss anything?


Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!



  





  

				
 
				

					
Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

					
Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!