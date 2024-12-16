Shouts From The Stands: Keeping the Momentum–Benefits of College Club Swimming Over Division 1

SwimSwam welcomes reader submissions about all topics aquatic, and if it’s well-written and well-thought, we might just post it under our “Shouts from the Stands” series. We don’t necessarily endorse the content of the Shouts from the Stands posts, and the opinions remain those of their authors. If you have thoughts to share, please send them to [email protected].

This “Shouts from the Stands” submission comes from Tarrik Daou, the head club coach of the Daland Swim Team in Thousand Oaks, California.

As an age group yead club coach with 24 years of experience, I am committed to motivating swimmers to transition smoothly from their Age Group swimming years into college as well-rounded student-athletes. Swimming fosters crucial skills such as discipline, determination, focus, and time management—qualities that are vital for success both in athletics and in life. My goal is to ensure they maintain the momentum they built during their youth and continue to excel as they advance.

It pains me to hear, “Well, Coach, I guess this is my last year swimming; I don’t see myself swimming in college because I’m just not that fast, and I probably won’t have the time anyways…”

For high school swimmers who don’t make the cut for a Division 1 team, secure the sports scholarship they hoped for, or gain admission to a college where they aren’t fast enough to swim, there’s no need to give up the sport you love. College club swimming provides an excellent opportunity to keep building on the momentum they’ve already achieved. Here’s a closer look at three key advantages of joining a college club swim team, even if you fall short of college Division 1 qualifying times.

1. Continuing Momentum and Personal Growth

The transition from age group to college swimming can be challenging, especially if Division 1 opportunities aren’t available. However, joining a college club swim team allows athletes to continue their swimming journey, maintaining and building on the skills and momentum they’ve developed.

As I often tell my swimmers, “Swimming is not just a sport; it’s a way to develop lifelong skills.” If you don’t make “the cut,” a club team is a perfect way to keep that momentum going and continue growing as an athlete.

Emily Johnson, a swimmer from the University of Michigan’s club team, reflects, “Joining the club team has been a great way to keep up my training and personal development. It’s rewarding to continue progressing and enjoying the sport, even if I’m not on the Division 1 team.”

This continued involvement not only helps maintain physical fitness but also fosters ongoing personal growth, ensuring that athletes can leverage the discipline and time management skills they’ve developed through their years of swimming.

2. Freedom from Scholarship Pressures

One of the significant benefits of swimming on a college club team is the freedom from the intense pressures associated with Division 1 scholarships. While Division 1 athletes often face high expectations tied to their scholarships, club team members enjoy a more relaxed environment that emphasizes enjoyment and personal achievement over performance metrics.

Coach Sarah Thompson from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign’s club team notes, “Club teams provide a supportive environment without the high-stakes pressure of scholarship requirements. This allows swimmers to focus on their passion for the sport rather than stressing over maintaining a scholarship.”

Jessica Lee, from the USC Club Swim Team, said, “Not having to worry about meeting scholarship requirements has made my experience much more enjoyable. I can concentrate on swimming because I love it, rather than feeling pressured to meet specific performance standards.”

This freedom allows swimmers to pursue their athletic goals without the additional stress associated with maintaining scholarship standards, contributing to a more balanced and fulfilling college experience.

3. Building Community and School Spirit

College club swim teams offer a strong sense of community and school spirit. Despite not competing at the Division 1 level, club teams create a tight-knit environment where athletes build meaningful relationships and continue to represent their university with pride.

Kyle Martin from the UCLA Club Swim Team shares, “The team spirit and camaraderie we have are fantastic. We might not be Division 1, but we still get to wear our UCLA colors and participate in team events. It’s a great way to stay connected to the college experience.”

Reyna James from the USC Swim Club expressed, “ I was surprised as a transfer student for a junior college that I could swim and represent USC in my own unique way. Even though I could not swim on the college team, my mother swam for, or my grandpa coached. I still got to represent USC, swim in the same pool, and go to a college national conference sporting my USC Red and Gold with pride. It was an experience I treasure!”

Amy Nguyen from the Cal Berkeley Club Swim Team adds, “Even though we’re not on the varsity team, we get to show our school spirit and be involved in team activities. It’s an important part of feeling connected to the university community.”

I bet you had no idea that college club swimming was even a thing; if you’re not trying to make it to the Olympics or need a sports scholarship, you don’t have to hang up your swim cap and goggles. Swimming is truly a gift for life and can help you through tough spots when you leave home.

Many college counselors highlight the mental health benefits of staying involved in sports during college. Dr. Laura Roberts, a college counselor, explains, “Participating in sports like swimming helps students manage homesickness, anxiety, and depression by providing structure, a sense of belonging, and a positive outlet for stress.”

To provide a contrasting viewpoint, consider John, a scholarship athlete on a Division 1 swim team. He shares, “The opportunities provided by my scholarship are invaluable, but the pressure to perform is intense. Balancing training, academics, and maintaining my scholarship is challenging and can be overwhelming. At times I start to think of swimming as my job so I can afford college and lose sight of the fun swimming and competing has always given me”

For those who fall short of college qualifying times or who aren’t focused on Olympic aspirations, college club swimming offers a rewarding alternative.

Find the college club team at the college that fits your academic and career goals best. This route provides an excellent opportunity to keep swimming and participate in your school spirit while you continue developing valuable life skills. With a focus on personal growth, freedom from scholarship pressures, and a strong sense of community, college club teams offer a fulfilling way to stay engaged in swimming while balancing the demands of college life.

I often tell my athletes, “Never give up on your dreams. Keep the momentum you’ve built, and if your goals change as you get closer, it’s okay to adjust them. Just continue striving for future success—your future is yours to shape and dream.”

ABOUT TARRIK DAOU

Tarrik Daou is a father of five children and a Head Club Swim Coach with over 20 years of experience. He has been a Lifeguard Training Instructor for the Red Cross for over 15 years. In the past, Tarrik served as the Executive Director at the YMCA, and currently serves as Executive Director of Daland Swim School. His background and education is in Architecture, a career he parted with after 15 years to pursue his passion for improving his community.

Tarrik has been a part of Safer 3 and Stop Drowning Now Initiative for over 10 years. Through his involvement with Stop Drowning Now, he has built a network of seven high school clubs that educate their communities on water safety through city council meetings, school assemblies, and large-scale community events. Tarrik acts as an advisor to other municipalities as they develop their water safety and education programs. Under Tarrik’s leadership, Daland Swim School has grown to 4 locations in the Southern California area. Tarrik’s team certifies over 1,000 individuals annually, serving as Ventura County’s top Red Cross Provider in not only Lifeguarding, but also lifesaving CPR and First Aid. Tarrik mentors a team of over 200 swimmers, empowering young athletes to become responsible leaders and pursue their goals in academics and beyond.

His passion for water safety is deeply personal, inspired by the preventable drowning tragedies of a high school friend, a 2-year-old niece, and a 4-year-old cousin. Tarrik is committed to ensuring that every person has access to lifesaving education, supervision, and protective barriers to prevent similar tragedies.