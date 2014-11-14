Shout From The Stands: Why We Should Eliminate Morning Practice During School

Robert Lawrence is the producer of the video above and the paper below. His research into student-athletes suffering from sleep deprivation was fueled by his 11 years of experience on the City of Birmingham School Board (operational positions included President, Vice President, Treasurer, and Trustee) and because he is the father of two swimmers.

Sleep: Mission Impossible

Eliminate Morning Practice During School: Improve Health, Mood, Academic and Swimming Performance!

I believe that the coaches of our athletic programs seek “on-field” success while simultaneously promoting academic excellence and good character development. I also believe our community expects our high schools to challenge our children with a rigorous college preparatory curriculum. I feel, however, that the district has silently endorsed a practice that undercuts the academic, psychological, and physical d!evelopment of our athletes. This “practice” is the 5:45 am to 6:45 am workouts during school days.

In isolation morning practices are not harmful, but coupled with after school sessions and academic demands they force athletes to choose between losing sleep to study, or losing study to sleep. The “choice” of skipping 5:45 am practice is not an option if an athlete wants be on the “A” team. Universally the choice is to lose sleep.1 That choice is proven to harm our children’s health, academic, and athletic performance. Conversations with parents whose children participate in 5:45 am practices describe exhaustion, anxiety, d!epression, and near “mental breakdowns” over the course of a typical season.

Researchers, including the National Institue of Health, have shown that teenagers require a minimum of 9 to 10 hours of sleep per day.2 Classes run for 8 hours, and afternoon practice blocks off 3 1/2 hours. High School homework averages 3-4 hours per day. To meet these demands while attending a 5:45 am workout there is only about one hour available for homework. Given the choices, the only variable students can control is to sacrifice sleep (see chart 1), this creates timelines where the best an athlete could hope to achieve is 6 to 7 hours of sleep; 25% to 40% less than required. This often carried over to non-am practice days when sacrificed homework time is “crammed – in.” These choices initiate a cycle of chronic, and extremely detrimental, sleep loss. The sleep deprived tend to downplay the impact which helps “justify” the “sacrifice”, but the negative results are measurable and persistent. For an adult these shortened sleep cycles might be within a manageable range, but for the developing mind of an adolescent the sleep deficit i!mpact is substantial, and cumulative.

Even nominal sleep deprivation has negative health and athletic performance impacts: