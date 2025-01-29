Shaine Casas Working to Stay Consistent, Present in Winter Training with Bob Bowman

2025 EDDIE REESE SHOWDOWN

Shaine Casas got in some scy racing this past weekend, swimming exhibition with the other Texas pros and competing in the 50 Free (19.13), 400 IM (3:34.09), and 100 Fly (44.44). His 400 IM broke the pool record held by his training partner Rex Maurer (3:34.19), who just set it in November.

Casas also discusses looking ahead to the next couple months without any real competitions in sight. The 2024 Olympian is focused on preparing for the long course season, which means being consistent with training and taking things one day at a time.