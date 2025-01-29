Shaine Casas Working to Stay Consistent, Present in Winter Training with Bob Bowman

2025 EDDIE REESE SHOWDOWN
- January 24-25, 2025
- Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center — Austin, Texas
- 25 Yards (SCY)
- Meet Info
- Live Results, also available on MeetMobile as “Eddie Reese Texas Showdown”
- Friday Morning Live Recap
- Friday Night Livestream
- Live Recap Session 2
Shaine Casas got in some scy racing this past weekend, swimming exhibition with the other Texas pros and competing in the 50 Free (19.13), 400 IM (3:34.09), and 100 Fly (44.44). His 400 IM broke the pool record held by his training partner Rex Maurer (3:34.19), who just set it in November.
Casas also discusses looking ahead to the next couple months without any real competitions in sight. The 2024 Olympian is focused on preparing for the long course season, which means being consistent with training and taking things one day at a time.
Genuinely one of the most talented swimmers of this generation, just hasn’t been able to put it together when it matters most. He seems to be finding his groove with Bowman and will hopefully be able to reach his full potential in the big pool. Rooting for him.
I would really love to hear Bob speak directly about Casas’ raw talent, and specifically whether or not he has the *potential* to be considered among the Phelps/Lochte/Marchand tribe.
LCM:
50BK – 24.00
100BK – 52.7
200BK – 1:55.3
100FR – 48.2
100FL – 50.40
200IM – 1:55.2
SCM:
100BK – 48.8
200BK – 1:48.0
200FR – 1:40.8
200IM – 1:49.5
SCY:
100BK – 43.8
200BK – 1:35.7
200FL – 1:38.6
200FR – 1:30.5
200IM – 1:38.9
400IM – 3:34.09
Actually a bonkers “personal bests” resumé. He just needs to put it all together in championship moments, which it seems Bob is really setting him up for.