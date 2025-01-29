High-Level International Meets For February 2025

We’ve entered a new year and a new Olympic quad with 2025 highlighted by the World Aquatics Swimming World Championships this summer in Singapore. Before we get to that point, however, we’ll see how swimmers fare at benchmark meets taking place around the world.

Japan, Australia and Great Britain are among the key meet hosts for February so stay tuned for meet coverage as the month unfolds.

As always, let me know in the comments of any meets I may have inadvertently missed.

02/01 – 02/02 Tokyo Senior Winter Swimming Meet (JPN)

02/07 – 02/09 Flanders Swimming Cup (BEL)

02/08 – 02/09 Queensland Sprint Championships (AUS)

02/08 – 02/09 Tokyo Winter Swimming Championships (JPN)

02/08 – 02/09 Midmar Mile (RSA)

02/14 – 02/16 Victorian Open LC Championships (AUS)

02/14 – 02/16 BUCS Long Course Swimming Championships (GBR)

02/15 – 02/16 Konami Open (JPN)

02/21 – 02/23 NSW Senior Metro Championships (AUS)