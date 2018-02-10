Setting Up 2018 in World Para Swimming

We’re now a couple months removed from the 2017 Para Swimming World Championships, and approaching the start of another busy season in Paralympic swimming. Much like the non-Para side of the sport, 2018 is a bit of a bumper year – there’s no big World Championship meet, no Paralympic Games, and the competition is focused mostly on regional and continental competition. While there are many para meets throughout the year, the ones below will carry the most weight in this mid-Paralympic quad year.

April 4th-15th, 2018

Gold Coast, Queensland

LCM

Meet info

This year’s Commonwealth Games will feature significantly more para athletes and events overall, including an increase from 6 to 10 swimming events, which will include: the men’s and women’s S9 100m backstroke, men’s S7 50m freestyle, women’s SB9 100m breaststroke, men’s SM8 200m Individual Medley, men ‘s and women’s S9 100m freestyle, men’s SB8 100m backstroke, women’s SM10 200m Individual Medley and the women’s S7 50m butterfly.

2018 PAN PACIFIC PARA-SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

August 9th-13th, 2018

Cairns, Australia

LCM

Meet info

For nations outside of Europe, Pan Pacs will offer an alternative high-level meet to the 2018 European Championships.

2018 World Para Swimming Allianz European Championships

August 13th-19th, 2018

Dublin, Ireland

LCM

Meet info

Paralympics Ireland is set to host about 500 European athletes from 40 countries in the nation’s first foray into hosting international para sport events.

INDONESIA 2018 ASIAN PARA GAMES

October 6th-13th, 2018

Jakarta, Indonesia

LCM

Meet info

In just its third edition since becoming the first multisport event for athletes with a disability in Asia in 2010 (only happens every 4 years), the Asian Para Games will take place directly following the 2018 Asian Games.

2018 World Para Swimming World Series

Copenhagen, Denmark — March 2nd-4th

Indianapolis, USA — April 19th-21st

Sao Paulo, Brazil — April 26th-28th

Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy — May 23rd-26th

Sheffield, Great Britain — May 31st-June 3rd

Berlin, Germany — June 7th-10th

Series info

Following a successful debut in 2018, World Para Swimming is set to host another World Series tour in 2018. The above cities are confirmed, and plans are in-the-works to add a stop in Asia for the first time.