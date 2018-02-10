Joan Casanovas Breaks 3rd Meet Record on Day 3 GLVC Championships

2018 GLVC CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY 3

Women

Drury – 704 Indianapolis – 576 Truman State – 474 McKendree – 263 William Jewell – 212 Bellarmine – 196 UMSL – 172 Lewis – 161 Maryville – 77

Men

Indianapolis – 630 Drury – 509 Missouri S&T – 425 Truman State – 296 McKendree – 287 William Jewell – 270.5 Lewis – 163 UMSL – 152 Bellarmine – 80 Maryville – 36.5

There was no movement in the team placement on day 3, however, both the Drury women and Indianapois men have solidified their leads going into the final day of competition. 3 more GLVC records were broken on day 3, bring the total records broken to 11.

WOMEN’S 500 FREE

GLVC record – 4:51.93

Erica Dahlgren (Drury) – 4:52.51 Merel Visser (UMSL) – 4:58.00 Shea Marcinski (William Jewell) – 4:59.45

Erica Dahlgren added a 3rd individual event win of the meet in the 500, outpacing the field by over 7 seconds. She took a firm lead at the 100 mark and only extended her lead from that point. She also came close to both the GLVC record of 4:51.93, and the NCAA D2 ‘A’ cut of 4:51.48. Her time ranks 5th in the national D2 rankings this year. Merel Visser finished 2nd, holding off a charging Shea Marcinski in the last 100.

MEN’S 500 FREE

GLVC record – 4:22.02

Joan Casanovas (Drury) – 4:21.56 (‘A’ cut) Adam Rosipal (Indy) – 4:25.64 Alex Reinbrecht (Drury) – 4:27.31

Joan Casanovas maintained his perfect record in individual events this week, picking up a win and GLVC record in the 500 in addition to his wins and records in the 1000 and 200 free. Casanovas’ time is the fastest in the national D2 rankings, and was good for a D2 ‘A’ cut. Adam Rosipal came in 2nd after pulling away Alex Reinbrecht in the last few 50s. Rosipal’s time is the 5th best in the D2 rankings, while Reinbrecht’s season best time of 4:25.16 is the 4th best in the rankings.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

GLVC record – 53.63

Katya Rudenko (Drury) – 53.44 (‘A’ cut) Sydney Rey (McKendree) – 55.57 Abby Lunzmann (Drury) – 55.72

Katya Rudenko took down the GLVC record, got a D2 ‘A’ cut, and went the fastest time in the D2 national rankings. That time also comes in .01 seconds than the fastest time she went last year. Sydney Rey and Abby Lunzmann were in tight battle for 2nd, with Rey slightly out-splitting Lunzmann on both 50s, going 26.78/28.79 to Lunzmann’s 26.85/28.87.

MEN’S 100 BACK

GLVC record – 47.11

Rodrigo Codo Berti went a little of his season best time to win the 100 back. His time of 48.02 is his 2nd fastest of the season, just slightly off his season best of 47.73, the 6th fastest time for D2. 2nd place finisher Pavel Semochkin was nearly 2 seconds off his season best of 47.06, which would have been a GLCV record. Semochkin’s season best is the 3rd fastest time in the D2 rankings.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST

GLVC record – 1:00.04

Zuzanna Chwadeczko (Drury) – 1:00.88 Natalie Galluzzo (Truman State) – 1:01.75 Athina Konstantinidi (Indy) – 1:02.70

Zuzanna Chwadeczko went her 2nd fastest time of the season to win the 100 breast by nearly a second. Chwadeczko’s season best of 1:00.76 is 2nd in the national rankings, behind only teammate Bailee Nunn (59.63). Her time at this meet was also faster than her best time from last season, 1:00.97, which came in 4th at the D2 NCAAs last season. 2nd place finisher Natalie Galluzzo’s time of 1:01.75 is 3rd in the D2 rankings, and 3rd place finisher Athina Konstantinidi’s time of 1:02.70 is tied for 8th.

MEN’S 100 BREAST

GLVC record – 54.01

Andrea Bazzoli (Drury) – 53.65 Jan Zuchowicz (Indy) – 54.35 Tj Leseure (Indy) – 54.80

Andrea Bazzoli went the 2nd fastest time for Division 2 nationally, and broke the GLVC record en route to winning the 100 breast.Bazzoli finished 6th at the NCAAs last year with his time of 53.58. Jan Zuchowicz, a freshmen from Indy, went the 4th best time in the D2 rankings while finishing 2nd to Bazzoli. Indianapolis teammate Tj Leseure came in 3rd, finishing just outside the D2 top 10 rankings.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

GLVC record – 2:03.26

Darian Murray (Indy) – 2:02.26 Vera Johansson (Drury) – 2:02.67 Maggie Hickey (Truman State) – 2:05.46

Both Darian Murray and Vera Johansson broke the GLVC record, with Murray holding off Johansson on the final 50. Murray and Johansson were both off their season best times, with Murray coming in a second behind her season best of 2:01.28, and Johansson coming in just off her best of 2:02.39. Murray’s season best is ranked 5th in the national rankings, while Johansson’s is 9th.

MEN’S 200 FLY

GLVC record – 1:45.93

In a very close race, Young Tae Seo came out on top of a field in which the top 5 were separated by only .72 seconds. Their splits were very similar, with 4th place finisher Spencer Woodward leading at the 150, but falling off slightly in the final 50 to slip to 4th. Here is a breakdown of the top 5’s splits:

Young Tae Seo Will Shanel Aaron Taske Spencer Woodward Hector Gomez 24.54 24.98 24.32 24.31 24.54 27.69 27.86 27.63 27.53 27.82 28.46 28.27 28.98 28.47 28.31 28.51 28.34 28.68 29.49 29.25 1:49.20 1:49.45 1:49.61 1:49.80 1:49.92

WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY

GLVC record – 7:26.20

Drury – 7:27.43 Indianapolis – 7:30.19 Truman State – 7:30.32

The Drury team of Chrysoula Karamanou (1:53.76), Caytee Wright (1:51.78), Zuzanna Chwadeczko (1:51.15), and Erica Dahlgren (1:5074) combined to post a 7:27.43 en route to winning the relay by 3 seconds over Indianapolis and Truman State. Drury’s middle 2 splits were the fastest middle 200 in the field, and Dahlgren’s anchor split was enough for Drury to expand their lead going into the finish. Drury’s time is the 4th fastest in the D2 rankings, while Indy’s is 8th, and Truman State is 10th.

MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY

GLVC record – 6:31.38

McKendree – 6:32.14 Drury – 6:36.39 Indianapolis – 6:36.42

The McKendree team of Matija Pucarevic, Luca Simonetti, Throstur Bjarnason, and Xander Skinner came off their win in the 200 free relay last night to also claim victory in the 800 free relay. Their splits were 1:38.33, 1:37.85, 1:39.81, and 1:36.15 respectively. That time was McKendree’s best this season, while 2nd and 3rd place finishers Drury and Indianapolis were off their season bests. Drury’s season best of 6:30.71 is the best in the D2 rankings this year, while McKendree’s time from this meet is 2nd, and Indy’s season best of 6:34.02 is 3rd.

WOMEN’S 1 METER DIVING

GLVC record – 444.30

Cassandra Kury (Indy) – 404.15 Chloe Jones (Indy) – 368.55 Caitlyn Canadi (McKendree) – 342.70

Cassandra Kury picked up her second diving win of the meet, finishing well ahead of teammate Chloe Jones. Jones’ best score this year is 418.65, which would have been good for a win, and is the 11th best score in the D2 rankings.

MEN’S 3 METER DIVING

GLVC record – 551.65

Josh Zylstra (Indy) – 490.20 Payton Staman (Indy) – 484.60 Casey Crawford (Indy) – 275.40

Josh Zylstra took his 2nd win in men’s diving, coming in just 5.6 points ahead of teammate Payton Staman. Zylstra was a ways off his season best score of 535.20, which is 2nd in the national rankings, while Staman was close to his season best of 497.55, good for 10th in the rankings.