Serbia Wins Fourth Straight Game At FINA Men’s Water Polo World League

The eleven European teams taking part of the FINA Men’s Water Polo World League 2017 disputed their fourth round yesterday evening in various European cities.

Group A’s leader Serbia maintained its position by winning 9-4 against Romania (3-2, 2-0, 2-2, 2-0), while Germany narrowly defeated Slovakia 9-8 after penalty shootout (1-2, 1-1, 2-2, 1-0). The Serbians, 2016 Olympic champions, are now the only team with four victories out of the four matches contested so far.

Croatia is topping Group B with 9 points, despite losing to Greece 8-10 (2-1, 3-3, 1-3, 2-3) last night in Athens and the Netherlands defeated France 7-6 (2-1, 1-2, 2-1, 2-2), winning for the second time since the beginning of the tournament.

Finally in Group C, Russia easily beat Georgia 19-8 (4-2, 6-3, 3-1, 6-2).

Current ranking after round 4

Group A: SRB 11pts (3W, 1Wp); SVK 5pts (1W, 2Lp, 1L); ROU 4pts (1W, 1Lp, 2L); GER 4pts (2Wp, 2L)

Group B: CRO 9pts (3W, 1L); GRE 9pts (3W, 1L); NED 6pts (2W, 2L); FRA 0pt (4L)

Group C: ITA 6pts (2W); RUS 6pts (2W, 1L); GEO 0pt (3L)

The fifth round of the FINA Men’s Water Polo World League 2017 will take place on March 14. Slovakia will play Romania at home, while Serbia will encounter Germany, the Netherlands will battle it out against Greece, Croatia against France and finally Italy will play Russia on home soil.

