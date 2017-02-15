Colorado Time Systems Partners With SwimPro

Colorado Time Systems (CTS), a PlayCore company, is pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with SwimPro, providing swimming coaches and athletes with unparalleled swimming video analysis technology.

Colorado Time Systems adds this exciting camera technology to an extensive suite of aquatic competitive and training systems. High definition SwimPro cameras mounted throughout the facility allow coaches to capture training video in real time and stream live and/or to iPads and other personal electronic devices. The video is analyzed and shared with athletes via SwimmingCloud with any annotations to enhance the athlete’s performance.

“We are excited about our partnership with Colorado Time Systems” said Ryan Bennett, SwimPro Founder. “Our relationship accelerates our product lightyears ahead of any competition. It is humbling to know that our technology combination is the paramount endeavor of the entire sporting marketplace – we are extremely proud to bring it to our swimming market, as a world’s first.”

“Colorado Time Systems couldn’t be more thrilled about this partnership,” said Rick Connell, CTS Vice President and General Manager. “This technology allows our customers to provide best-in-class coaching and training tools for their athletes to build winning teams. We are looking forward to further integration with our existing timing and display equipment.”

About Colorado Time Systems (CTS): Colorado Time Systems, a PlayCore company, has established a reputation for precision and innovation in swim timing equipment. Since 1972, premier aquatic facilities have chosen Colorado Time Systems for platinum quality timing, scoring and display systems. Learn more at www.coloradotime.com.

About PlayCore: PlayCore helps build stronger communities around the world by advancing play through research, programs, and partnerships. They infuse this learning into their complete family of brands. PlayCore combines best in class planning and education programs with the most comprehensive array of recreation products available to create solutions that match the unique needs of each community they serve. Learn more at www.playcore.com.

About SwimPro: SwimPro provides coaches and athletes with the world’s leading swimming video analysis technology and was developed in conjunction with professional coaches and elite athletes. Learn more at www.swimmingcam.com.

Swimming new release is courtesy of CTS, a SwimSwam partner.