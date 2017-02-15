WATCH: Videos From FINA’s 2016 Sports Medicine Congress

FINA, the world’s international governing body for aquatic sports, has begun releasing videos of various sessions from its 2016 Sports Medicine Congress. You can find them compiled and linked here.

The Sports Medicine Congress took place as a part of the FINA World Aquatics Convention in Windsor, Canada. That convention happened ahead of the 2016 FINA Short Course World Championships in Canada – the convention was December 3-5, with the meet going from December 6-11. 2016 was the 4th annual World Aquatics Convention.

FINA holds a Sports Medicine Congress every four years. This year, the sports medicine sessions were spread out over two days, December 3rd and 4th. FINA describes the event on its World Aquatics website as:

The FINA World Sports Medicine Congress occurs every four years and reviews the latest scientific evidence in the field of aquatic athlete health and performance.

In 2016, the 18th FINA World Sports Medicine Congress takes place as part of the 4th FINA World Aquatics Convention in Windsor, Canada (3-5 December 2016), and is supported by the Canadian Academy of Sport and Exercise Medicine (CASEM).

We are pleased to confirm that the Congress has been certified by The College of Family Physicians of Canada (CPFC) for up to 11 Mainpro+ credits.

The two-day Congress, under the general theme Swimming For Gold, Swimming For Life, gathers sports medicine physicians, sport scientists, health professionals and coaches, and is expected to welcome over 400 delegates from across the globe.

You can find the schedule and a brief description of the sessions and speakers on the World Aquatics Convention website here.

Videos of various sessions are embedded below, courtesy of Fina1908 on YouTube. You can find more session videos by following this link.