See the 10 USA Swimming Employees Who Accepted Voluntary Separation Packages

USA Swimming has confirmed the names of the 10 employees who accepted Voluntary Separation Packages (VSPs) as part of USA Swimming’s efforts to reduce costs amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

USA Swimming emphasized that all of the organization’s employees were offered the same terms to their packages, with the actual amounts varying based on years of service, and that 10 out of the organization’s 91 employees accepted the offer. This is an addition to Mitch Dalton, the former National Junior Team Director, who took a position at the University of TexasUSA Swimming says some of those positions will be filled when more details about the financial future are known, and that some may not.

USA Swimming Employees Who Took Voluntary Separation Packages:

  • Cathy Durance – Director of Member Services
  • Tom Avischious – Senior Director, Team Services
  • Joel Stauffer – Web Producer (website, footage requests)
  • Mark Hesse – Performance Development Manager
  • Mike Meadows – Senior Software Engineer
  • Nicole Wilson – Senior Manager of Development
  • Randy Julian – Central Zone Program Development Manager
  • Scott Colby – Performance Development Manager
  • Sydney Pinello – Education & Programs Coordinator
  • Jean Skjerly – Purchasing Coordinator

The longest-tenured of those leaving is Tom Avischious, who has been with USA Swimming for almost 25 years. Prior to that, he was the head age group coach at the famed Carmel Swim Club in Indiana. He was also the most senior employee to accept a package.

Joel Stauffer, whose rolls included web producer and video production assistant, had been with USA Swimming since May of 2004 – over 16 years – after graduating from Nebraska with a degree in Journalism in 2002.

Mark Hesse will be among the most visible names on the list for much of the swimming community. He has been with USA Swimming as an employee since 2011, and before that served for more than 7 years as a member of several committees.

While most of those who accepted packages span back to the pre-Tim-Hinchey-as-CEO-era, a handful are relatively new hires. For example, Mike Meadows had only been with the organization for just over a year.

4 of the 10 come from the same group, the Sport Development Team, which is led by Joel Shinofield. That group supports the growth of the sport at all levels and includes the recognition programs, National Select Camps, Team Services, education programs, data analytics, and Membership Services.

USA Swimming says that some of these positions will ultimately need to be filled again, while others may not, depending on the needs of the organization when the sport normalizes again.

Guerra

Are there others that will be leaving (involuntary separation)? I wonder if these individuals were targeted in advanced and told their position was being cut and then given the choice of “voluntarily” separating?

31 minutes ago
coach

Not sure about the involuntary part, but we are losing some of the key employees who care about and understand club swimming.

18 minutes ago
Braden Keith

Guerra – I asked that same question, and according to USA Swimming, that is not the case. While they acknowledged that if things got worse, it could come to that, they’re pushing that off as long as possible.

4 minutes ago
Dad of Swammers

There will be a huge hole in Member Services with the departure of Cathy Durance, coupled with the sudden passing of Gina Mensay recently. Two great resources who will be sorely missed. Thanks to both for their huge contributions to the swimming community.

20 minutes ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

