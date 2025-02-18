See 31 Swim Camps You Might Love

These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon.

2025 Total Performance Swim Camps At Kenyon College – Sign Up Today

Our mission at TPSC is to encourage swimmers to exceed their expectations! Our staff is committed to every camper learning and growing as a swimmer and as a person. We believe a camp experience is important to youth development. We build upon our 40 plus years of swim camps and continue striving to provide the safest possible learning experience for every participant. Please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions you have at [email protected]. We look forward to welcoming you to TPSC in June 2025! — Dani Korman, Director Total Performance Swim Camps

2025 Ohio State Swimming Gold Medal Camps and Clinics – Sign Up Today

These clinics will provide each camper with the best opportunity to enhance their skills while focusing on the technical details of each stroke from a Gold Medal producing program and staff. Bill Dorenkott, who has over 30 years of experience as a head coach at the collegiate level, enters his 16th overall season at Ohio State in 2023-24; he enters his seventh season as the Director of Swimming & Diving after spending nine seasons working with the women’s team exclusively. His programs are among the best, if not the best, in the Big Ten Conference.

2025 Florida Gator Swim Camp – Sign Up Today

The University of Florida GATOR SWIM CAMPS are developmental camps designed to teach swimmers proper technique and provide quality training to swimmers of ALL abilities between 8 and 18 years old. The camps emphasize technical skills, training habits, and mental preparation as well as the importance of health and fitness in a structured, fun, and enthusiastic Gator environment. Campers will interact with Olympic Gold Medalists, World and NCAA Champions, as well as Olympic and World Championship coaches.

2025 Bolles Swim Camp – Sign Up Today

For over 45 years, the Bolles School Sharks have set the standard for excellence in swimming, both nationally and internationally. At Bolles Swim Camps, athletes immerse themselves in this Tradition of Excellence while mastering elite skills in a supportive and focused environment. With a legacy that includes hundreds of All-Americans, national champions, and Olympians, our camps build on this foundation by offering comprehensive training that covers advanced technique, intentional workouts, goal setting, and college recruiting insights. Whether through our immersive month-long Team Boarding Experience or small-group driven Elite Camps, swimmers are invited to become part of the Bolles legacy and take their performance to the next level.

DEC 2024 & 2025 SPIRE Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

A unique, cutting-edge environment for swimmers wanting a competitive advantage. Camps focus on all technical aspects of racing and are designed to specifically develop the four competitive strokes plus starts, turns, transitions and finishes. Stroke technique, efficiency and speed will all improve. SPIRE Performance Training is included and designed to develop core strength, power and flexibility.

2025 Sergio Lopez Swim Camps @ Virginia Tech – Sign Up Today

Come join 4-time Olympic Coach and 1988 Bronze medalist, Sergio Lopez, as he teaches you the techniques and drills that have helped Olympians and World Ranked Swimmers around the world. During camp swimmers will focus on improving their technique, and mental strength while building positive relationships with other swimmers in a dynamic environment. Coach Sergio will be joined by the Virginia Tech Coaches Steve Steketee, Albert Subirats, and Klaudia Nazieblo to ensure a small coach to camper ratio, along with other Virginia Tech staff and camp counselors.

2025 Stanford Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

Located between San Francisco and San Jose, in the heart of Silicon Valley, the 2025 Stanford Swim Camps are directed by Head Coaches Greg Meehan and Dan Schemmel and are designed to help competitive swimmers from around the world improve their stroke technique.

2025 Neal Studd Swim Camp @ Florida State University – Sign Up Today

The Neal Studd Swim Camp at Florida State University, is a camp that focuses on giving each swimmer age 7-18 the tools to improve their overall technique. The camp focuses on, fitness, stroke technique, starts, turns, nutrition and mental training. Each camper will receive specific instruction on all 4 strokes, turns and starts. There will be classroom sessions on these principles as well as talks on nutrition. We will also have champion swimmers come in to talk to our campers. Our goal each session is to give your camper the tools to improve their swimming as well as give them a renewed love of the sport! We love to hear from our campers each year, that they have a “renewed love of the sport” and/or that they “were so excited to drop time”.

2025 Navy Elite Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

Navy Sports Camps are offered throughout the year on the iconic campus of the United States Naval Academy located within walking distance of shops, restaurants, and hotels in historic Annapolis, MD. Just like our student-athletes and coaches, Navy Sports Camps are the BEST of the BEST. Every camper will have the opportunity to learn from the coaching staff, develop new relationships, and understand what it takes to be a Navy student-athlete. It is truly a one-of-a-kind camp experience; we look forward to seeing YOU soon!

2025 Michigan Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

The University of Michigan has a rich history of training Olympic gold medalists, NCAA champions and Big Ten champions, having been represented at 24 of the Olympic Games dating back to 1904. Michigan Swimmers and Divers account for 201 NCAA individual championships, 12 NCAA team championships, over 100 Big Ten individual championships and 64 Big Ten team championships. At Michigan, our mantra is: It’s not every 4 years, its every day! This mentality helps our athletes train at an elite level each and every day and is the cornerstone of our success!

2025 Auburn War Eagle Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

Head Coach Ryan Wochomurka will lead the Auburn swim camps, along with Auburn’s coaching staff, special guest Rowdy Gaines, and a qualified staff of coaches, counselors and collegiate swimmers. Coach Wochomurka and his staff will feature the following that have helped the Auburn program win 13 NCAA AND 23 SEC Championships…

2025 Navy Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

Our most important goal is to provide you the very best in individual instruction and evaluation, camper experience, and safety/supervision. The purpose of our camp is to offer you with a unique and awesome environment to learn as well as develop your competitive strokes including all related starts, turns and finishes. Navy Swimming Camp is a stroke-intensive camp. You will receive individual attention. Additional training sessions are offered for those desiring to improve conditioning while at camp. Video analysis, dry land activities designed to improve individual fitness levels, performance, training, goal-setting and leadership presentations, are all part of a full schedule in 2025.

2025 Duke Blue Devils Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

While visiting a World Class University, Duke Swimming Camp’s purpose is to educate swimmers in the fundamentals of technique, training and competition while establishing relationships with coaches and swimmers from all over the world. Duke Swimming camp also strives to teach the value of learning with swimming being an integral part of our campers education.

2025 Aggie Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

Thank you for registering for the 2025 season of the Aggie Swim Camp at Texas A&M University! We are looking forward to providing you with an exciting, unforgettable experience where you will improve your technique, make life-long friends and have a great time!

2025 Carolina Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

The UNC Swimming Camps invite you to join us for an exciting and enriching swimming experience in Chapel Hill. Two-time Olympic gold medalist, Mark Gangloff and his staff will lead campers through the 2023 Carolina Swim Camp experience. These camps are open to swimmers of all ages, abilities, and skill levels. Our team is eager to share their expertise and experience with you to help you reach your full potential as a swimmer. We hope to see you at the camps!

2025 Mercersburg Academy Summer Swim Clinics – Sign Up Today

Mercersburg Swim Clinics are dedicated to improving students’ techniques and helping them develop as swimmers both inside and outside of the pool. Mercersburg Academy’s storied aquatics program has produced more than 30 Olympians and brings a tradition of excellence to their summer program.

2025 Mizzou Swim Camps – SIGN UP TODAY

The most vital components of any race are starts and turns. With a focus on power, speed, and efficiency, the Tiger Starts and Turns Camp will help campers maximize their race potential. This popular camp is designed to enhance starts, turns, and breakouts for all four strokes and is open to all swimmers age 8-18. To enrich your experience and gain a competitive edge.

2025 University of Wisconsin Badger Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

The University of Wisconsin Badger Swim camps provide an enjoyable, challenging learning experience for campers. Come join us and the Soderholm Family Aquatic Center located within the Nicholas Recreation Center on the beautiful campus of the University of Wisconsin. Our various camps focus on different aspects of being a successful swimmer. All sessions of Badger Sports Camps are open to any and all entrants, limited only by number, age, grade level and/or gender.

2025 University of Northern Colorado Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

UNC Swimming Camps are designed to teach athletes the technical aspects of swimming to help them achieve success at the next level. We keep our swimmer to coach ratio low so that each of our campers can receive an optimal amount of feedback during their time on campus. We group athletes according to skill level and are able to accommodate swimmers of all levels. Our focused instruction and motivational approach make swimming fun and teaches our campers how to get the most out of our sport.

2025 Western Colorado University High Altitude Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

Mountaineer High Altitude Training Camps offer the most unique training experience in the country. Each athlete will receive a free camp T-shirt & swim cap. Additionally, meals will be provided & athletes will be lodged in college dorm rooms. All attendees will get to meet with collegiate athletes! Camps will focus on teaching, refining, and reinforcing elite swimming techniques as well as aerobic-based training. Swimmers will walk away with a deeper understanding of their strokes as well as their starts, turns, and finishes.

2025 Nic Askew Swim & Dive Camp – Sign Up Today

Thank you for visiting the official website of Nic Askew Swim & Dive Camp. Nic Askew Swim & Dive Camps are led by Nic Askew and the Swim & Dive Camp staff. Special Hotel rate now offered with our Hotel partner, the Cambria Hotel DC, Convention Center. The Cambria is one of DC’s most sought-after hotels during the Summer. Located conveniently near Howard University and all DC attractions, you are guaranteed to be in the right spot for your visit to the Nation’s Capital. Limited rooms are available on a first come first served basis.

2025 Northwestern Summer Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

At Northwestern Swim Camps, we are committed to teaching the non-negotiable skills that young swimmers need to move forward in the sport. These camps will be focused on specific skills, and we will hone those skills until they are learned from the inside out. While teaching specifics, we will also harness technology for immediate feedback for the swimmers. Seeing progress will encourage a continuing learning process. We will be using the GoSwim Swim Better app for performance data evaluation.

USA PENTATHLON MULTISPORT ELITE LEVEL RECRUITMENT CAMP March 27th to 30th USA Pentathlon Multisport is looking to recruit high school and collegiate swimmers with a running background. The elite Junior/Senior level athlete recruitment program focuses on athletes who are in high school, college or post-grads and have fast swimming and running times with talent for other Pentathlon events. The ultimate goal of the elite level recruits is to compete at the international senior competitions, such as World Cups, World Championships, Pan American games and Olympic Games.

2025 Eagle Swim Summer Camps @ Florida Gulf Coast University – Sign Up Today

Eagle Swim Camps offer the most unique camping experience in the country. Eagle Swim Camps, on the campus of Florida Gulf Coast University take place in beautiful Fort Myers, Florida. Campers will not only enjoy our state of the art Olympic sized pool, but also the beachfront at beautiful Lake Como, home of USA Swimming’s Open Water National Championships.

Looking For A Swim Camp?

Fitter and Faster has the most impactful swim camps for the competitive swimming community. In 2023 Fitter & Faster will produce 450 swim camps for competitive swimmers throughout North America. Each swim camp is created to be a world-class learning experience that meets the needs of prospective participants…and exceeds their expectations. Competitive swimmers of all ages and abilities; their parents and coaches benefit from Fitter & Faster’s exceptional learning experiences in-person and online.

2025 Race Club Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

Our mission is to promote swimming through sport, lifelong enjoyment, and good health benefits. Our objective is for each member of The Race Club to improve his or her swimming performances, health, and self-esteem through our educational programs, services, and creativity.

DEC 2024 Sergio Lopez Winter Breaststroke Camp – Sign Up Today

This camp will focus on perfecting all aspects of breaststroke starting from setting a great streamline, getting in the correct body position and finding your personal rhythm between your kick and pull. We are also very excited to add in some additional starts and pull out work to improve your front speed and details. Besides the in-water work, your swimmer will take part in classroom sessions where the entire stroke is broken down and they will hear success stories, great experiences from former Olympians and learn mental techniques to prepare them for race day.

