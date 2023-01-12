Seattle U Sweeps Puget Sound

Seattle vs Puget Sound

Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Tacoma, Washington

SCY (25 yards)

Team Scores Women: Seattle 160, Puget Sound 43 Men: Seattle 164, Puget Sound 39



Courtesy: Seattle Athletics

TACOMA, Wash. – Seattle U men’s and women’s swim traveled to Tacoma, Washington to face off against Puget Sound in dual meet. After competing just three days ago against Pacific Lutheran, the Redhawks were able to get team wins on both the mens and women’s side, with the men winning 164-39, and the women winning 160-43.

“We had another really good day of racing today” said Head Coach Joe Dykstra . “ Sammy Mosier , Sarah Cook , and Cole Lanting all hit their A cuts for the NIC meet in the 100 IM, Mike Luna put a scare into the 500 Free school record, and lots more. Most of our swimmers did four races in about 90 minutes, so we started to run out of gas near the last few races, but overall I’m very pleased and excited to keep making more progress week by week”.

For the men’s team, Cole Lanting continued to lead the team, as he took first place in both the 100 Free and 100 IM, clocking in times of 46.42 and 51.29, respectively. Michael Luna had a dominant victory in the 500 Free, as he would finish first with a time of 4:35.13. The effort by Luna is now tenth all time in SU history, beating the old tenth ranked time by .06 seconds.

Other event winners included Matthew Chan in the 200 Free (1:47.13), Nicholas Imig in the 50 Free (21.06), Emmett Moore in the 100 Fly (52.57), and Jaxon Gonzales in the 100 Breast (57.47).

For the women, Sarah Cook continues to shine, as she would take first in the 100 IM and the 100 Breast, finishing in 57.71 and 1:06.8, respectively. Maggie Robben was also able to secure multiple wins on the day, as she would take first in the 100 Free and 200 Free, clocking in times of 55.38 and 1:58.35, respectively.

Other event winners for the women included Aubrey Chang in the 50 Free (25.22), Isabella Guadiamos in the 100 Fly (59.18), Cassie Koester in the 500 Free (5:21.34), and Lydia Genson in the 100 Back (1:01.35).

The next time the Redhawks will compete will be January 20-21, as they will travel down to Colorado Springs, Colorado to face off against Air Force, BYU, and Colorado Mesa.

Courtesy: Puget Sound Athletics

TACOMA, Washington – The Puget Sound men’s and women’s swim teams both lost to NCAA D-I Seattle in Wallace Pool Tuesday evening. The Logger men fell by a score of 164-39, and the women lost, 160-43.

Calvin Werts grabbed Puget Sound’s lone win when he placed first in the men’s 100-backstroke with a time of 53.87 seconds. Werts also took third in the 50-freestyle (23.05).

Jaden Francis earned a third-place swim in the 100- butterfly (55.77), and Brett Kolb took third in the 500-freestyle (4:57.91).

Elinor Glass took second place in the women’s 50-freestyle, touching the wall in 26.22 seconds. Maddy Brennan also claimed second place in the 100-butterfly, timing in at 1:00.42. Izzy Hendryx was the third Logger to earn second place in a women’s race, finishing the 100-backstroke in 1:04.14.

The Loggers return to Northwest Conference duals this weekend when they host Willamette and Linfield (Jan. 13-14).