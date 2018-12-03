Sean Percin of Orinda Aquatics to Swim for Georgetown

Sean Percin, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Moraga, California, has committed to Georgetown University for 2019-20. He will be joining Josiah Lauver and Michael Baldini in the class of 2023. Percin is a senior at Campolindo High School; he swims year-round for Orinda Aquatics.

“I am stoked to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Georgetown University and honored to be part of such an amazing team and community. Thank you to my parents and sister, and also my Orinda Aquatics community of awesome coaches, teammates, and parents who have helped me get this far. I am excited to do great things in the next 4 years. Hoya Saxa!”

Percin specializes in freestyle and swam the 200/500 double at the 2018 CIF North Coast Section Championships. He placed 13th and 10th in the respective events, then went on to the California State Meet the following weekend for an encore performance in the 500. Percin left the meet with new times in the 500 free and the 100 free, thanks to his leadoff leg on Campolindo’s 16th-place 400 free relay. He’d earned a PB in the 200 at the section meet. In club swimming, Percin wound up long course season with a slew of new times at Far Westerns. He finished top-8 in the 100/200/400 free and left the meet with new PBs in the 50/200/400 free. The next weekend he competed at Western Zone Senior Long Course Championships where he went a lifetime best in the 100 free.

Top SCY times:

100 free – 46.62

200 free – 1:41.49

500 free – 4:36.02

