Scratching The Surface: Kiwi Sprint Ace Michael Pickett & Coach John Gatfield

While competing at the 2019 New Zealand Open Championships last month, 16-year-old Michael Pickett fired off a monster mark in the men’s 50m freestyle en route to silver. Pickett produced an effort of 22.34 to fall just .07 outside of gold, but check-in with a new New Zealand 16 Years Age Record.

As we noted in our original post regarding Pickett’s swim, since turning 16 he has dropped from 23.08 to 22.66 and from age 14 to 15 he dropped from 23.96 to 23.08. His 22.66 already qualified for this summer’s World Junior Championships, but his 22.34 this evening dips under the 22.40 development consideration time spelled out in the New Zealand Selection Policy for the Senior World Championships taking place in Gwangju.

With his 22.34 swim, Pickett overtook the top spot in the world rankings this season for 18&U men. For additional perspective, Pickett’s time would check-in as the 2nd fastest American 15-16-year-old ever behind Michael Andrew, faster than American Caeleb Dressel was at his age.

Below are Pickett’s time progressions in the 50m and 100m free, as he holds the New Zealand Age Records from 12/U onward in each:

50 Free (LCM) 100 Free (LCM) 12&U 26.15 58.30 13 25.00 14 23.96 52.42 15 23.08 50.61 16 22.34 50.12

Pickett trains in Australia out of St. Peters Western, coached by John Gatfield. Pickett has been his protege for 2 years now, with the teen moving countries to follow his dream. His training squad includes multiple age/open champions and record holders, with 6 age groupers having been named on national teams to the World Junior Championships, as well as 6 athletes having been named to various national World Championships rosters.

Pickett spends the majority of his training year in Australia, where he also attends school, but he travels back to New Zealand for major national and trial meets, as well as national squad camps.

Coach Gatfield recently spoke with SwimSwam regarding the rising teen talent that is Pickett, including his training regimen, future goals and what makes the coach/athlete duo click.

What is your coaching background? Your philosophy?

Gatfield: As a swimmer, I was lucky enough to travel the globe and learn from some fantastic coaches both in NZ and abroad, such as Richard Quick, Milt Nelms, Rohan Taylor, and Michael Bohl, Gary Hurring and of course my first and most influential coach Frank Tourelle. I’m now lucky enough to work alongside Dean Boxall which keeps every day exciting.

These experiences have helped shape my success as a coach and have allowed me to see success quite early in my career, having now coached athletes to multiple World Championships and Commonwealth Games, Junior Pan Pacs, Youth Olympics, and Junior World Championships as well as multiple Australian and New Zealand National records and titles.

Here at St Peter’s Western, I believe the culture to work and achieve is second to none, running from junior all the way up to open level.

What is a typical training week for Pickett, in the pool and in the gym?

Gatfield: Michael currently trains 9 times per week in the pool with 2 strength and conditioning sessions per week.

Will you be strictly focusing on the 50 or will the 100 free be on the agenda for Michael?

Gatfield: The 100 Free is definitely in his programme, especially in the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to race it at the recent trial meet due to sickness.

The exciting thing about Michael is that he is still very new to the training side of swimming. He came to us from very low frequency and low volume programme, but with a willingness to learn, adapt and work. I really think what we are seeing now is just scratching the surface.

Can you share a typical training set?

Gatfield: Michael loves speed and commits to going fast whenever he gets the chance, he’s not afraid to work above and beyond your average sprinter, especially early in the season.

A typical set for Michael would be something like

4x rounds

4×50 Max @1:30/1:20/1:10/1:00 (Hold 25s)

4×100 @1:30 Pb+16/14/12/10

200ez

What are Michael’s goals for this Olympic quad? Is Tokyo qualification the goal?