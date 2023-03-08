Sarah Sjostrom Set To Race At Mediterranean Open

11th MEDITERRANEAN OPEN (FRA)

Saturday, March 11th – Sunday, March 12th

Marseille, France

LCM (50m)

Several meets are taking place around the world this weekend including the Edinburgh International Swimming Meet, New South Wales State Open Championships, as well as the 11th Mediterranean Open in France.

For the latter, a group of host nation stars is set to descend upon Marseille, with a sprinkling of foreign athletes also ready to race across the two-day competition.

French athletes entered include Olympic champion Florent Manaudou, with the 32-year-old expected to take on the sole event of the 50m free. Manaudou is coming off the Lausanne Swim Cup from last weekend where the speedster put up times of 22.35 in the 50m and 49.91 in the 100m free.

Melanie Henique and Marie Wattel are joining Manaudou this weekend. Both also competed in Lausanne where Henique’s highest finishes came in the 50m back and 50m fly where the 30-year-old collected silver medal-worthy times of 28.68 and 26.02 respectively. Wattel topped the women’s 50m free event in 24.95 and also captured 200m free gold in 1:59.19.

Visiting athletes for this Mediterranean Cup include Olympic medalists Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands, Jeremy Desplanches of Switzerland and Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden.

29-year-old Sjostrom has entered a trio of races for this weekend, including the 100m free, 50m back and 50m fly. This meet marks the Olympic champion’s first competition of 2023. She was originally set to race at the Luxembourg Euro Meet in January but withdrew due to a nagging back injury.

Key Entrants for the 2023 Mediterranean Cup