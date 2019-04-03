Santo Condorelli Says “I’m The Most International Swimmer” (Video)

2019 ITALIAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sporting a sizable mustache, 24-year-old Santo Condorelli earned his first national title since changing representation to the country of Italy.

While competing on day 2 of the Italian Championships, the meet which serves as selection for this summer’s World Championships, Condorelli clocked a winning time of 23.76 to take gold in the men’s 50m fly. He wasn’t alone, however, as he tied countryman Piero Codia to share the podium.

Speaking on-deck with SwimSwam, Condorelli stated, “I’m the most international of intentional swimmers. No other swimmer has represented 3 nations,” speaking to the fact the former USC Trojan has competed for the United States, Canada and now Italy.

When asked why he chose Italy, Condorelli responded, “Why not? I’m young…this gives me a chance to live over here.”

On day 1 here in Riccione, Condorelli earned 4th place in the 50m free in 22.15. He’ll compete in the 100m free tomorrow.