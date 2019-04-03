Penny Oleksiak Scratches 50 Fly On Night 1 Of Canadian Trials

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Penny Oleksiak has scratched out of tonight’s 50 fly final at the 2019 Canadian Swimming Trials in Toronto.

Oleksiak posted the top time of this morning’s prelims in 26.08, less than half a second under her Canadian Record of 25.62.

The scratch is not a big surprise as Swimming Canada isn’t using non-Olympic events (50 back, 50 breast, 50 fly) as qualifiers for the World Championship team. Also scratching from the A-final was Jade Hannah (26.98), Paulina Nogaj (27.37), and Sofia Henell (27.81) moving Roxane Lemieux (27.82) in.

The 18-year-old is entered in five more events over the next four days of the competition: 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 100 fly, and 200 fly.

Haley Black (26.77) now comes in as the top seed for the final, followed by Sarah Watson (26.93), Sadie Fazekas (26.98), and Maggie MacNeil (26.99).

Another major scratch comes from Kayla Sanchez, who was the second fastest swimmer this morning in the 100 back in a time of 59.82.