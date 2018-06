Santo Condorelli a Swim Swam: “Non Ho Ancora Deciso Nulla”

Megan Cummins, Ariana Lewis and Laura Hodge to Swim for George Mason Ariana Lewis (pictured above) and H2Okie Aquatics teammates Megan Cummins and Laura Hodge have committed to George Mason University’s class of 2022.

Richard Dauksher to Add Depth to Carnegie Mellon’s Distance Group Fort Collins, Colorado’s Richard Dauksher has committed to swim for Carnegie Mellon University beginning in the fall of 2018.

Aptos, California IMer Spencer Clarke to Swim for Fordham Rams Spencer Clarke of Aptos Cabrillo Swim Club out of Santa Cruz, California has signed an NLI to swim for Fordham University in 2018-19.