Santa Clara Will Allow Pools to Open, Orange County Pushing for Reopening

Santa Clara, California, one of the country’s renowned cities in the history of aquatics, will see the reopening of pools and the resumption of swimming amid the coronavirus pandemic. Pools will be allowed to reopen on June 5, 2020 countywide as part of an easing of restrictions in the United State’s 18th most populous county.

See the full public health order here.

Santa Clara county announced that on June 5, some of the restrictions in place will begin to be lifted with the beginning of phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan. This will allow for the reopening of several industries including:

Restaurants for outdoor eating

Retail stores

Childcare centers

Pet grooming

Religious ceremonies if they are held outdoors

Outdoor recreational activities that require limited contact such as swimming, hiking, and golf

For a long time, Santa Clara has been a center for some of the best teams and facilities in the nation spanning across swimming, water polo, and diving. The Santa Clara Swim Club is home to several national age group record holders and has many notable alumni including: Donna de Varona, Pablo Morales, Don Schollander, Mark Spitz, Chris von Saltza, Lynn Burke, George Harrison, Steve Clark, and Paul Hait. Swimmers from the club have won a combined 71 Olympic medals, including 42 gold.

Additionally, Santa Clara hosted a stop of the TYR Pro Swim Series until 2018. In place of it, the Santa Clara Swim Club now hosts the Santa Clara International meet, which has attracted swimmers such as Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel, Ella Eastin, and Lia Neal.

Currently, much of California is still under a stay at home order and pools are closed across the state. However, in Orange County, officials are pushing for the reopening of pools and the resumption of youth sports. Like Santa Clara, Orange County is currently under phase 2, but there has been no date set for the beginning of phase 3.

Leading the push are Orange County Board of Supervisors members Don Wagner and Michelle Steel, the former of who created a petition on the subject and sent it to the Orange County Board’s office.

Speaking to the need to reopen pools, Wagner said, “[I would ask that] we proactively get in front of the governor and get in front of the state, and push to get the pools open. Because to me, this is just silly that we aren’t.”

In a statement after Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Wagner said he was pushing for the reopening of pools and sports fields of all kinda.

“My goal is to resume youth activities immediately,” Wagner said in the statement. “Moreover, I directed our County staff to submit the Health Care Agency’s pool guidance to Sacramento (the state government). Since pools are under California’s elusive phase three, I am working to expedite aquatic facility openings in Orange County.”

Local coaches tell SwimSwam that at least 4 teams in Orange County have resumed training in some fashion, including most publicly the Mission Viejo Nadadores.