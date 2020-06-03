Daily Swim Coach Workout #112

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old

STS – STEPS TO SUCCESS (SEE FURTHER INFO BELOW)

FLY – OFF WALL 6 FLY K + 2 STROKES NO BREATHING

BK – OFF WALL 6 FLY K + 4 STROKES TOP SPEED

BR – OFF WALL PULLOUT + 3 STROKES TOP SPEED

FR – OFF WALL 6 FLY K + 3 STROKES NO BREATHING

(ALL EXECUTED AT RACE SPEED)

SC – STROKE COUNT

SC GOALS FLY-BK-BR-FR (SCM) – 8-12-8-12

SC GOALS FLY-BK-BR-FR (LCM) – 20-30-20-30

FAS – FROM A START

NE SQUAD – 400 IM < 6:00.00 & 1500 FR < 21:15.00 SCM

GOAL SC – 8-12-8-12

NAT SQUAD – 400 IM < 6:40.00 & 800 FR < 12:00.00 SCM

GOAL SC – 9-13-9-13

STA SQUAD – 400 IM < 7:20.00 & 400 FR < 6:40.00 SCM

GOAL SC – 10-14-10-14

DIS SQUAD – 200 IM < 4:00.00 & 400 FR < 7:20.00 SCM

GOAL SC – 12-16-12-16

CH – CHOICE



PETER HOWES

HEAD COACH/ADMINISTRATOR, SWIMLAND SWIM CLUB

