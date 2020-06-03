Daily Swim Coach Workout #112

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: Australia
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
STS – STEPS TO SUCCESS (SEE FURTHER INFO BELOW)
FLY – OFF WALL 6 FLY K + 2 STROKES NO BREATHING
BK – OFF WALL 6 FLY K + 4 STROKES TOP SPEED
BR – OFF WALL PULLOUT + 3 STROKES TOP SPEED
FR – OFF WALL 6 FLY K + 3 STROKES NO BREATHING
(ALL EXECUTED AT RACE SPEED)
SC – STROKE COUNT
SC GOALS FLY-BK-BR-FR (SCM) – 8-12-8-12
SC GOALS FLY-BK-BR-FR (LCM) – 20-30-20-30
FAS – FROM A START
NE SQUAD – 400 IM < 6:00.00 & 1500 FR < 21:15.00 SCM
GOAL SC – 8-12-8-12
NAT SQUAD – 400 IM < 6:40.00 & 800 FR < 12:00.00 SCM
GOAL SC – 9-13-9-13
STA SQUAD – 400 IM < 7:20.00 & 400 FR < 6:40.00 SCM
GOAL SC – 10-14-10-14
DIS SQUAD – 200 IM < 4:00.00 & 400 FR < 7:20.00 SCM
GOAL SC – 12-16-12-16
CH – CHOICE
PETER HOWES
HEAD COACH/ADMINISTRATOR, SWIMLAND SWIM CLUB
