Sandpipers of Nevada’s Tanner Beck Sends 2023 Commitment to Cleveland State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tanner Beck of Las Vegas, Nevada has announced his college commitment to Cleveland State University. Beck is graduating from Shadow Ridge High School this spring holding school records in both the 500 free and 200 IM and is a multiple event finalist at the 2023 Nevada Interscholastic Activity Association (NIAA) 3A Swimming and Diving State Championships, . He swims club with the Sandpipers of Nevada, where he is coached by Michael Kinross.

“I am excited to announce my commitment to further my education and swim career to Cleveland State University. The coaches and team immediately made me feel like I belonged and could bring joy to anyone around them. Of course, I would like to thank my coaches and teammates, but most importantly my brothers for always pushing me the hardest when I needed it. Go Vikes!”

Beck finished out his high school career this spring by placing in the top-8 of both of his races at the 2023 NIAA State Championships in May. His top finish came in the 100 fly where he took third, touching in an altitude converted time of 52.34. He added a fourth-place finish in the 100 back, stopping the clock in a lifetime best of 52.62. His performances helped Shadow Ridge to a 7th place finish as a team.

A majority of Beck’s lifetime best times come from last December at the Sectionals Championships in La Mirada. Some of his notable performances at that meet include 4:37.18 in the 500 free, 15:46.65 in the 1650 free, 1:53.64 in the 200 fly, and 4:01.03 in the 400 IM.

Top SCY Times

500 free – 4:37.18

1650 free – 15:46.65

100 back – 52.62

200 back – 1:51.84

100 fly – 51.46

200 fly – 1:52.57

200 IM – 1:56.54

400 IM – 4:01.03

A versatile swimmer with the ability to provide Cleveland State strong depth across numerous events, his biggest immediate impact will likely come in the distance freestyle and IM races. Last season, his lifetime best in the 1650 free would have been the second fastest on the team while his 400 IM would have ranked him fourth.

At the conference level, Beck already has times capable of scoring in multiple events at the Horizon League Championships. In 2023, his current best in the 1650 would have been good enough for 7th while his times in the 200 back, 200 fly, and 400 IM would have earned him a spot in B-finals.

As a team, Cleveland State finished third at the 2023 Horizon League Championships, finishing behind Oakland and IUPUI. Historically, Oakland has dominated the conference, winning the past ten titles.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.