Sandpipers Distance Swimmer Gavin Gould Commits to the Air Force for 2020

Gavin Gould, a senior at Spring Valley High School and a member of the Sandpipers of Nevada, has made his commitment to swim for the United States Air Force Academy in the fall of 2020. A distance freestyler, Gould will be joining a Falcons team that is currently the defending Western Athletic Conference Champions.
“I’m very excited to finally announce that I was accepted, and I committed, to the United States Air Force Academy! It has been my dream since a young boy to go into a military academy and become a pilot. After my first visit only four years ago, I knew that the USAFA was the perfect school for me. The atmosphere made me feel at home and I can’t wait for the next step in my life. I would like to thank God, my parents, all my coaches, and all my friends for everything they’ve helped me accomplish. I’m looking forward to becoming the best I can in the Air Force and in swim during the next few years! Go Falcons!”
As a junior last year, Gould won a bronze medal in the 200 yard IM at the Nevada 3A & 4A High School State Championship meet (1:56.28). At the 2019 NT KMSC Pro-Am Classic, Gould finished in 4th place in the 200 and 400 yard IM races (1:54.07 and 4:00.88 respectively) and 7th place in the 1,650-yard freestyle (16:00.90).
Top Times in Yards:
- 500 free – 4:41.17
- 1650 free – 16:00.90
- 200 IM – 1:54.07
- 400 IM – 4:00.88
Gould’s career-best times would have netted him a 14th place finish in the 400 yard IM and a 19th place finish in the 1,650-yard freestyle at the 2020 WAC Championship meet. He will join Grant Afman, Jacob Bulseco, and Joseph Moore as member of the Falcons’ class of 2024.
