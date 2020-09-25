Sam Short Just Misses Aussie Age Mark With 14:43.68 1500 Free (SCM)

2020 QUEENSLAND SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, September 25th – Sunday, September 27th

Brisbane Aquatic Centre

SCM (25m)

The 2020 Queensland Short Course Championships kicked off with a new Australian National Record in the women’s 800m freestyle, courtesy of 18-year-old Lani Pallister. The 18-year-old fired off a huge 8:11.71 to overtake the previous NR and establish herself among the best-ever performers worldwide in the event. You can read more about Pallister’s outing here.

Although it didn’t involve logging a record, 17-year-old Sam Short still made history in the men’s 1500m free that also took place in today’s timed finals.

The Rackley teen made major waves in the grueling distance free event, hitting a lifetime best of 14:43.68 to take the gold ahead of 22-year-old open water ace Nick Sloman of Noosa. Sloman finished nearly 10 seconds behind in 14:52.43, although he owns a personal best of 14:42.75 from just last month to rank among Australia’s best-ever performers in this event.

Short was already on a hot streak by way of his quick swimming at the Vorgee Brisbane Short Course Meet last month. In this event there, Short produced a then-lifetime best mark of 14:52.54.

Flash forward just a matter of days and Short blasted just under 10 seconds off of that outing to turn heads in his 14:43.68.

In terms of the all-time list for 17-year-olds, Short inserts himself as the 2nd fastest swimmer at that age, sitting only behind Jordan Harrison. In 2012, Harrison nabbed a new national age record in 14:43.26, so Short is within major striking distance of that mark with nearly a year left at this age (he turned 17 in the past week).

Splits for Short’s swim here tonight include the following: