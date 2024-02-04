Rye Ulett Completes 100 Back/500 Free/400 IM Triple to Lead Louisville Past Cincinnati

Louisville vs. Cincinnati

Feb. 2, 2024

Louisville, Kentucky Ralph Wright Natatorium

SCY (25 yards)

Results on MeetMobile: “Louisville vs. Cincinnati”

Team scores Women: No. 4 Louisville 204, Cincinnati 90 Men: No. 19 Louisville 205, Cincinnati 88



Just one day after a double dual vs. Indiana and Wisconsin, Louisville junior Rye Ulett completed a grueling 100 backstroke/500 freestyle/400 IM triple to lead the No. 4 Cardinals past Cincinnati, 204-90, on Saturday.

Ulett clocked winning times of 53.91 in the 100 back, 4:52.11 in the 500 free, and 4:14.68 in the 400 IM to end the day undefeated. The versatile Ulett has been building on her 5th-place finish in the 200 back at last year’s ACC Championships. In the 100 back, she outdueled Cincinnati sophomore Grace Gavin, who set a new Bearcats record with her personal-best 54.23. Gavin sliced .01 seconds off the previous Cincinnati record set by Lily Jones (54.24) at last year’s AAC Championships

Louisville’s dynamic sprint duo of senior Gabi Albiero and fifth-year Christiana Regenauer did their typical damage. Albiero won the 50 free in 22.29, about half a second shy of her season-best 21.75 that ranks 5th in the NCAA. She also triumphed in the 100 fly (51.75), within a second of her season best (50.83) that ranks 6th in the NCAA. Regenauer took the 100 free title in 48.75, about a second off her season-best 47.73 that ranks 12th in the NCAA.

The 100 breast came down to the wire as Fernanda Celidonio (1:01.96) edged Cecilia Viberg (1:02.02) by less than a tenth of a second. On the boards, Lindsay Gizzi swept both the 1-meter (293.70) and 3-meter (337.13) diving events.

Other individual champions for the Cardinals included Paige Hetrick in the 200 free (1:45.31), Paige Kuwata in the 1650 free (16:26.83), Kim Herkle in the 200 back (1:56.74), Ella Welch in the 200 breast (2:13.25), and Summer Cardwell in the 200 fly (2:00.54).

Men’s Recap

Louisville junior Tommy Bried tallied season-best times during victories in the 200 fly (1:43.89) and 400 IM (3:45.99) to lead the No. 19 Cardinals to a 205-88 win against Cincinnati on Saturday.

Bried, who placed 6th in the 400 IM (3:44.84) at ACCs last year, now ranks 44th in the NCAA this season in the 200 fly and 34th in the 400 IM.

Two other Cardinals earned multiple individual victories against the Bearcats. Brazilian junior Murilo Sartori reached the wall first in the 200 free (1:34.88) and 500 free (4:23.08). His best times this season in the 200 free (1:33.67) and 500 free (4:18.74) rank 35th and 44th in the NCAA, respectively.

Louisville senior Dalton Lowe picked up wins in the 100 back (46.34) and 100 fly (46.97). His season bests in the 100 back (46.09) and 100 fly (45.33) rank 35th and 14th in the NCAA this season, respectively. Last year at the NCAA Championships, Lowe placed 20th in the 100 fly (45.38) and 22nd in the 100 back (45.80).

Louisville fifth-year Denis Petrashov prevailed in the 100 breast (54.23) by just about a tenth of a second ahead of senior teammate Aidan Kreiley (54.35). Petrashov is ranked 16th in the NCAA with his season-best 51.95. He also added a 23.61 breast split on the Cardinals’ 200 medley relay (1:24.98) that just missed its season best (1:24.84) from last weekend. Petrashov split 22.79 at NCAAs last season.

Louisville also got individual victories out of Jackson Millard in the 200 back (1:39.41), Aidan Kreiley in the 200 breast (1:56.31), Guy Brooks in the 100 free (43.81), and freshman Kayden Lancaster in the 1650 free (15:39.98).

Saturday marked Louisville’s final dual meet of the season. The Cardinals will host the Louisville Invitational Feb. 15-16 as the last tune-up before the ACC Championships from Feb. 20-24.