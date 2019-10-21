Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ryan Murphy on 1st ISL Meet: “I was pretty nervous yesterday” (Video)

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP B, MATCH 1

Reported by Anne Lepesant/Jared Anderson.

MEN’S 100 BACK

  1. Guilherme Guido (LON) – 50.16
  2. Ryan Murphy (LAC) – 50.36
  3. Matt Grevers (LAC) – 50.58
  4. Robert Glinta (IRO) – 50.82
  5. Christian Diener (LON) – 51.11
  6. Jacob Pebley (NYB) – 51.37
  7. Richard Bohus (IRO) – 51.92
  8. Christopher Reid (NYB) – 53.88

This was the exact same field as yesterday’s 50 back, and it had almost the exact same result. Once again, Guilherme Guido of the Roar upset the reigning Olympic gold medalist in the 100 back, Americans Ryan Murphy and Matt Grevers, both swimming for the Current. Guido held off a late charge by Murphy to win 50.16 to 50.36, with Grevers taking 3rd in 50.58.

Guilherme Guido might be the underrated meet MVP for London. Where LA should have had a massive backstroke advantage, the Brazilian Guido got wins in both the 50 and 100 back. He was exactly as fast today as Kliment Kolesnikov was in winning Group A’s Indy match, and faster than Evgeny Rylov at Naples. LA will still get a solid points haul from a 2-3, but it puts a damper on their aggressive attempts to run down London late. The Breakers continue to struggle despite fielding a bunch of male backstrokers. They were 6th and 8th for the lowest point total of all four teams there.

Zanna

Didn’t he win the 200 back? Caption on the photo says otherwise.

1 hour ago

