Ryan Held Cruises to 49.7 Prelims Swim in Barcelona

2018 Mare Nostrum Series – Monaco

June 16th-17th, 2018

LCM (50m) pool

Monaco

Stop 3 of 3: Prelims/Finals

The preliminary session was relatively quiet on day 1 of the 2018 Mare Nostrum Series’ final stop in Monaco, though most of the top qualifiers were big names.

That includes American Olympic gold medalist Ryan Held, who qualified 1st in the 100 free with a 49.73. Japanese swimmer Katsumi Nakamura was the only other swimmer under 50 seconds in 49.91, and backstroke WR holder Kliment Kolesnikov qualified 3rd in 50.30.

That swim for held is just half-a-second short of his season-best in the 100 free, and his splitting indicates that he may have more to give: Held was out in 24.0 and back in 25.6 on Friday. When he was 49.5 Indy, he was out in 23.7 and back in just 25.8. In Austin in January, when he went his season-best, he was out in 23.8 and back in 25.5.

Russia’s Svetlana Chimrova, who earlier in the week in Barcelona broke the Russian Record in the 200 fly, topped prelims of the 100 in 58.73. That’s exactly a second slower than her prelims time in Barcelona.

She’s not the only swimmer who might be running out of gas in this series: Japan’s Rikako Ikee, who has put up all-time great swims earlier in the week, was just 59.14 to qualify 3rd in prelims on Saturday. Louise Hansson from Sweden was also ahead of her in 59.05.

Missy Franklin, in her 5th 200 free of the week, qualified 4th in 2:01.94. That’s her slowest prelims swim of the week, after a 1:59 morning swim in Barcelona, but most of the swimmers have begun to back off in prelims at the end of a long week of competition. Katinka Hosszu qualified 1st in that race in 1:59.61, making her the only swimmer under 2 minutes.

Other Day 1 Top Qualifiers: