Germany’s Wellbrock and Brazil’s Cunha Claim Victory in Balatonfured

Courtesy: FINA

Germany’s Florian Wellbrock touched home first today in Balatonfured (HUN) on the occasion of the fourth leg of the FINA/HOSA Marathon Swim World Series 2018.

The German clocked a time of 1h55m40s02 this morning and was followed by Olympic champion and Doha World Series winner Ferry Weertman of the Netherlands. The latter took silver, touching home in 1h55m57s0, after ranking fourth last weekend in Setubal (POR) and in the Seychelles on May 20. France’s Axel Reymond closed the podium four seconds later in 1h55m59s1.

In the women’s Series the competition was tough, but Brazilian star Ana Marcela Cunha showed great form and clinched gold in 2h05m53s1. Cunha ranked seventh in Portugal last weekend, took silver in the Seychelles and was fourth in the Series’s inaugural leg.

Kazan and Barcelona World champion (in the 5K event) and Setubal’s winner Haley Anderson bagged the silver medal today in 2h05m53s4, while 2016 overall Series winner Rachele Bruni of Italy stole the bronze in 2h05m54s7.

You can read a detailed news report about the race in Balatonfured here.

The 2018 circuit will next stop in Lac St Jean, Canada, on July 26 for the fifth of nine meets.

Today’s races can be watched on-demand on FINAtv.

Medalists in Balatonfured (FULL RESULTS)

MEN

1. Florian Wellbrock (GER) 1h55m40s02; 2. Ferry Weertman (NED) 1h55m57s0; 3. Axel Reymond (FRA) 1h55m59s1

WOMEN

1. Ana Marcela Cunha (BRA) 2h05m53s1; 2. Haley Anderson (USA) 2h05m53s4; 3. Rachele Bruni (ITA) 2h05m54s7

Calendar 2018

#1 – Doha (QAT) – March 17

#2 – Seychelles (SEY) – May 20

#3 – Setubal (POR) – June 9

#4 – Balatonfured (HUN) – June 16

#5 – Lac St Jean (CAN) – July 26

#6 – Lac Megantic (CAN) – August 11

#7 – Chun’An (CHN) – September 16

#8 – Taiwan (TPE) – September 22

#9 – Abu Dhabi (UAE) – November 24