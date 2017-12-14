Russia Remains On Top, Hungary Making Medal Table Moves

EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS 2017

Russia maintained its lead in the overall medal table, but saw Hungary break out to be the sole 2nd placed nation through 2 days of competition in Copenhagen. Kirill Prigoda took the men’s 200m breaststroke gold for Russia with teammate Mikhail Dorinov snatching up bronze as well. This was after Aleksandr Krasnykh racked up silver in the 200m freestyle event behind a brutally fast performance by winner Danas Raspys of Lithuania.

For Hungary, Peter Bernek and Gergely Gyurta went 1-2 in the 400m IM, with their own Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu doing damage in the 100m backstroke immediatley after to give the nation 6 medals thus far.

Italy also made headway, courtesy of a 1-2 punch by Matteo Rivolta and Piero Codia in the men’s 100m butterfly. The pair were separated by just .03 of a second, with the former touching in 49.93 and the latter in 49.96 to represent the only swimmers in the field to notch sub-50 second outings.

The Netherlands ended the session on a high note, establishing a new championships record in the mixed 4x50m medley relay in the ever-so-close finish with Belarus and France both in the mix. The Dutch finished in 1:37.71, with Belarus just a fingernail finish later in 1:37.74 while France finished closer still in 1:37.75 to put a bronze on the board.