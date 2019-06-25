Russia Clinches Nine Titles at European Junior Artistic Swimming Championships

As usual in this discipline, the Russians swept the titles in every event they entered at the European Junior Artistic (Synchronized) Swimming Championships in Prague. Young swimmers from Ukraine and Spain were also frequent participants in the victory ceremonies.

With the exception of the figures competition held on the opening day, the young Russian prodigies didn’t let a single title slip out of their hands at this year’s junior Europeans. They swept all titles both in the technical and the free routines in the usual events, including the mixed duets. It was great to see that four young boys came to Prague to show their talent – France and Italy claimed its only medals in this competition respectively.

The other events saw Ukraine and Spain facing off for the runner-up positions, five times the Ukrainians got the better scores (both duets, both teams and in solo tech), while Spain got the silver in solo free and free combination, in addition to the second places claimed in both mixed duet finals. Belorussia swept the medals in the new feature, the figures competition, though the top nations skipped this event.

Russia’s Tatiana Gayday and Spain’s Iris Tio, top two finishers in the solo free, were the stars of the meet, many predict shining future to the two young ladies.

The junior Europeans will continue with the diving meet in Kazan (RUS) this week, followed by the swimming competitions also in Kazan, in the first week of July.

Medal table (artistic swimming)

Russia 9 0 0

Belorussia 1 1 1

Ukraine 0 5 2

Spain 0 4 5

France 0 0 1

Italy 0 0 1