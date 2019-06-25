YNats Finalist Ben Doyle Verbally Commits to Penn State for 2020-21

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ben Doyle, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Exton, Pennsylvania, has announced that he recently committed to swim for Penn State University in the class of 2024. A rising senior at the Downingtown STEM Academy in Downingtown, he swims for Downingtown East High School and the Upper Main Line YMCA.

“I am thrilled to announce my commitment to swim and study Biology at Penn State University! I am so blessed to have the opportunity to develop as both a student and an athlete at such an amazing school. I would like to thank Coach Tim and the rest of the PSU coaches and swimmers for welcoming me into the family. I would also like to thank God, my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for their constant support throughout my career. We Are!!”

In high school and club swimming, Doyle focuses on breaststroke and sprints. He swam the 50 free and 100 breast competing for Downingtown East High School this season, reaching the PIAA Boys’ AAA State Championships in the 100 breast. At 2019 YMCA Short Course National Championships, he competed in the 50 free, 100 breast, and 200 breast, finaling in the 100 breast (15th). Since the start of his junior year of high school, he has improved his lifetime bests in the SCY 50/100/200 free, 50/200 breast, 50/100/200 fly, and 200 IM. He kicked off the current LCM season with new PBs in the 400 free and 50/200 fly. His best SCY 100 breast time comes from last year’s YMCA Short Course Nationals where he placed 9th.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 21.60

100 free – 47.96

50 fly – 23.75

100 fly – 52.46

50 breast – 25.90

100 breast – 56.87

200 breast – 2:08.19

Doyle will overlap two years with Brad Johnson, PSU’s top breaststroker. Hayden Harlow and Dale Johnson (Brad’s twin brother) will also be in that training group.

