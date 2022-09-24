Ross Edgley Breaks Record For Longest Swim in Loch Ness With 49 Mile Outing

It wasn’t too long ago we were all hypothesizing about whether Michael Phelps could swim 100 miles in the ocean. On September 21st, British adventurer Ross Edgley dove into Loch Ness–just outside of Inverness, Scotland–hoping to swim 100 miles (160 km) in the loch. That would have set a world record for longest distance swum in tideless water.

He ultimately fell short of his goal, stopping at 49 miles (79 km). However, that swim still sets a record for the longest open water swim in Loch Ness. Edgley swam continuously for 52 hours and 39 minutes without touching land or boat, continuing through temperatures that got as low as 41 degrees Fahrenheit. He also endured rain and winds up to 20 knots and called the swim the “biggest challenge of his career physically and mentally.”

The 36-year-old Edgley took on the swim to raise awareness for sea kelp conservation in Scotland, with support from Skye whisky distillery Talisker and Parley for the Oceans, a non-profit environmental organization. In 2018, he became the first person to swim 1,780 miles around Great Britain, but because of his philanthropical drive, this swim “wasn’t just about records.”

He took on a grueling training regime to prepare for the swim, training for 12 hours a day in open water around the Isle of Skye, and eating 10,000 calories a day to help his body stay insulated from the cold.

Though Edgley fell short of a world record here, he’s already in the Guinness Book of World Records after completing a rope climb the equivalent of Everest’s height in 19 hours back in 2016.

Based on his Twitter account, Edgley seems to be recovering from the demanding swim in the hospital. He said he “would update later properly but wanted to publish a HUGE post of gratitude to everyone.”

Thank you SO much for all the kind messages of support 🙏 As you can probably tell the swim didn’t entirely go to plan 😬 Will update properly later but wanted to publish a HUGE post of gratitude to everyone and say A GIANT thank you to my AMAZING support team 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5lbVo5keyF — Ross Edgley (@RossEdgley) September 24, 2022

The swim is in the process of ratification by the British Long Distance Swimming Association.