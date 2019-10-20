Richmond Women Finish Weekend Sweep with Win Over Davidson

Davidson vs. Richmond

Oct. 19, 2019

Richmond, Virginia

Women: Richmond def. Davidson 164-131

Results

Courtesy: Richmond Athletics

UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND, Va. – The University of Richmond swimming and diving team took its second win in as many days with a 164-131 defeat of Davidson in day two of the 2019 Richmond Duals. The Spiders took down reigning A-10 Champion Duquesne on Friday.

The Spiders took first in 10 of the 16 events, including three wins for sophomore Maggie Purcell (Southampton, N.Y.) and two from senior Hannah Gouger (Cockeysville, Md.) and freshman Lauren Medlin (Cary, N.C.). Senior diver Sydney Weiskopf (Clifton Park, N.Y.) took first on both the 1-meter and 3-meter boards.

Sophomore Grace Palfreyman (Bridgewater, N.J.) started the day with a second-place finish in the 1650-yard free, swimming in 18:41.54. Purcell then posted the Spiders’ first win of the day in the 200-yard free, swimming in 1:54.11, while Medlin finished third in the event in 1:56.49.

Gouger posted her second win of the weekend in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing in 57.02, before teammates Ellie Ronan (Marblehead, Mass.) and Mattie Williams (Lake George, N.Y.), finished second and third in 57.83 and 58.27, respectively.

Freshman Sara Greene (Tega Cay, S.C.) paced second in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:06.34, while senior Lexi Gilbert (Annapolis, Md.) touched in 2:10.98 in the 200-yard butterfly to also place second.

Medlin posted her first win of the day with a top finish in the 50-yard free, finishing in 24.07, while her senior teammate Eliza Manning (Frederick County, Md.) finished third in 24.41. Gouger then followed that up with her second win of the afternoon, touching in 2:02.31 in the 200-yard back, before Ronan finished third in 2:06.99.

Purcell’s second win of the day came in the 200-yard breaststroke, as she posted a winning time of 2:20.88. Greene finished third in the event, reaching the wall in 2:24.17. Medlin then took first in the 100-yard free with a time of 52.11, before junior teammate Mallory Shake (Lexington, Ky.) finished third in 54.73.

Palfreyman posted another podium finish, taking second in the 500-yard free in 5:20.56, while Ronan and Manning finished second and third in the 100-yard fly in 59.28 and 59.31, respectively.

Purcell’s third win of the day and sixth of the weekend came in the 400-yard IM, as she finished in 4:25.73. Gilbert touched third in the event in 4:34.61.

Weiskopf continued her success with wins in both diving events, posting a final score of 244.40 on the 1-meter board and 242.00 on the 3-meter. Junior Alex Beran (Basking Ridge, N.J.) finished second on the 3-meter and third on the 1-meter with scores of 232.30 and 224.60, respectively, and senior Maddy Chao (Niskayuna, N.Y.) completed the Spider sweep on the 3-meter board with a third place finish and a score of 207.45.

The 400-yard medley relay B team placed third with a combined time of 4:01.96, while the 200-yard free relay A team took the win with a time of 1:35.97 and the B team placed third, finishing in 1:39.38.

The Spiders return to action on Friday, November 1, when they compete at the Thomas Murphy Invite, hosted by Loyola (Md.). The two-day event in Baltimore will conclude on Saturday, November 2.

Courtesy: Davidson Athletics

RICHMOND, Va. — Freshman Shelby Stanley won two events for the second straight day to lead the Davidson women’s swimming and diving team Saturday in a tightly contested dual with host Richmond at the Richmond Duals.

The Wildcat women won six events in all in the 164-131 team loss, with Stanley touching the wall first in the 100- and 200-yard butterfly in 56.87 and 2:05.53, respectively. And Sarah Helen Shepherd stepped into the 100 breaststroke (1:06.20) and delivered a win, then swam with NCAA qualifier Hannah Gouger in the 200 backstroke.

“The women were outstanding in both meets this weekend,” said Davidson coach John Young. “Today’s meet with Richmond was one of the more exciting we’ve contested in a while. Led by Sarah Helen subbing into the 100 breast for the win, and matching up with UR’s NCAA qualifier, the women made chances to take the meet — they were in it throughout.”

Davidson’s Siena Senn swam to a win in the 500 freestyle (5:11.02), while Chelsea Savage won the 1,650 free (18:27.41). The quartet of Shepherd, Stanley, Julia Goodhead and Abby Francis won the 400 medley relay in 3:51.58.

Up Next

Davidson returns to the pool next Saturday with a home meet against Georgetown, which will begin at 12 p.m. in Cannon Pool.