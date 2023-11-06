Richards & Guy Spar At Swim England Southwest Regional Championships

2023 SWIM ENGLAND SOUTHWEST REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, November 3rd – Sunday, November 5th

Millfield, Somerset, England

SCM (25m)

Results

Olympic medalists Matthew Richards and James Guy were both in action over the weekend, racing at the Swim England Southwest Regional Championships. The competition took place at the pair’s training home of Millfield in Somerset.

20-year-old Richards took a trio of victories across the 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle events. In the 50m, Richards notched a time of 21.72 to top the podium after punching 21.87 in the morning heats. Both outings sit just outside his list of top 10 personal performances, one which includes a personal best of 21.11 from December of last year.

The 100m free saw Richards get to the wall first in 46.61, beating the field by nearly 3 seconds in the process. Behind him was Olympian Cameron Kurle who clocked 49.57 as the runner-up.

Richards’ career-quickest in this 1free rests at the 45.85 he logged at the same 2022 Winter Championships from last December.

Finally, Richards earned gold in the 200m free in a time of 1:43.24, beating Guy who settled for silver in 1:44.07. The duo represented the sole competitors to get under the 1:48 barrier. Richards owns a PB of 1:41.50 while Guy has been as fast as 1:42.11 in his career.

Guy did get the edge over Richards in the 100m fly, however with the former hitting 51.39 to the latter’s 52.97.

Both speedsters were recently named to the 35-strong British roster bound for Romania for this year’s European Short Course Championships.