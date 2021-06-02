Rice University Snags Verbal from Winter Junior Nationals Qualifier Lily Cramer

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lily Cramer of Ann Arbor, MI has announced her decision to swim for Rice University beginning in the 2022-2023 season. She is a junior at Pioneer High School and she swims year-round at Club Wolverine.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Rice University. An enormous thank you to my family, coaches, and friends for all of your support. Go Owls!🦉

Cramer is a 4-time Michigan High School Girls DI State finalist. Freshman year, she made it back in the A-final of the 100 breast and 200 IM. Her prelims 100 breast time of 1:04.04 was a best at the time, and it put her 5th going into finals. Similarly, she went a personal best during her morning swim of the 200 IM when she touched 8th. In the evening, Cramer touched 8th in the 100 breast and moved to 6th in the 200 IM, further improving her best time. She rounded out the meet by leading off her school’s 200 free relay and anchoring the 400 free relay.

The following year, the Pioneer High School sophomore swam the same events, again claiming spots in the A-final of each race. She swam a lifetime best 100 breast in the morning, powering home third in a time 1:03.66. She picked up another top time in the prelims heats of the 200 IM, and further improved on it in finals (2:04.17). Cramer picked up a bronze medal in the IM and was sixth in the breast. She earned gold medals for the 200 and 400 free relays.

The State champs were held in January this year, rather than the usual November meet. Additionally, the meet moved to a timed finals format. Cramer touched 5th in the IM and 8th in the breast. She remained on Pioneer’s gold-medal 200 and 400 free relays, leading off the 200 free relay in 24.11 and anchoring the 400 free relay in 51.39.

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 1:03.66

200 breast – 2:19.09

200 IM – 2:04.17

400 IM – 4:28.56

The Rice University women’s team was the 2021 Conference USA runner-up, finishing 51 points behind Florida International. Senior Ellery Parish brought home gold medals in the 500 and 1650 free and a bronze medal in the 200 free. Sophomores Shannon Campbell and Madison Howe were two more top scorers for the team, with Campbell earning two silvers and a bronze and Howe taking home a gold and a bronze.

Cramer will make an immediate impact on the team. Both of her IM and breast times would have earned her spots in A-finals at the 2021 conference championships.

She will be joining breaststroker Mia Nagle and butterflies Lili Elayi as a member of the Owls’ class of 2026.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.