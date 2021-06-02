Best Players In Europe To Score More Goals With KAP7 Balls Till 2026

LEN and KAP7 are proud to announce the extension of their partnership by six more years. Europe is the leading continent in water polo and KAP7 shall provide the ball for all LEN competitions in the coming seasons, including the European Water Polo Championships, the Champions League, all other club competitions and age-group events.

Thousands of goals have been scored with KAP7 balls at the most-watched water polo matches in the past four years, thanks to the partnership between LEN and KAP7. The balls debuted in the 2017 season in the Champions League, the competition which features the real elite of water polo players – and the best warriors immediately fell in love with the new playing tool.

Ever since, the KAP7 ball has become a well-known feature at European events, which are the true highlights of the water polo calendar since the continent is the leading force in the discipline.

“Europe rules water polo, no doubt of that, all major titles and medals have landed in Europe in the men’s game for decades and European teams are also dominant among the women, while the European Water Polo Championships have grown into a not-to-miss showcase in the aquatic world” LEN President Paolo Barelli said. “At club level, no other continent has any similar competition structure, highlighted by the Champions League, LEN’s premium product, which set example for the entire water polo world. We are glad to have KAP7 as our partner for these events. We are aware that its team is truly committed to offer the most developed ball the game has ever seen, which supports the best players to reach new levels in their performances.”

“LEN continues to set the standard for event production in Aquatics and provides a positive direction globally” Bradley Schumacher, President KAP7 International, Inc. said. “It has been especially evident during these challenging times how LEN has navigated the ever-changing situation to make certain aquatics continued forward. This renewal further solidifies our partnership and LEN’s trust in KAP7 as the global leader for water polo. LEN has been a tremendous partner for KAP7 and we are proud to continue the relationship through 2026.”

On the eve of the Champions League Final Eight, the traditional coronation of the season, LEN is happy to announce that KAP7 will continue to serve European Aquatics in the next six years as well.