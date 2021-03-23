Firestone Breaststroker Mia Nagle Verbals to Rice (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mia Nagle of Firestone Akron Swim Team has verbally committed to Rice University for fall 2022. She’s a junior at Firestone Senior High School in Ohio.

I am so proud and excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at Rice University! I would like to thank my parents, coaches, teachers, teammates and friends for their support throughout this process. I would also like to thank Coach Seth and Coach Jessica for providing me with the opportunity to swim for such an amazing school and program. Rice is truly a special place and I cannot wait to call Houston home in the fall of 2022. GO OWLS!!!🦉💙👐🏻

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 1:03.35

200 breast – 2:18.08

200 free – 1:53.22

200 IM – 2:08.72

At the 2021 Ohio HS Division I State Championships in February, Nagle placed fifth in the 100 breast with her lifetime best, while adding a 28.58 breast split on Firestone’s 200 medley relay, which placed fifth overall.

Since the pandemic, Nagle has dropped almost a second in the 100 breast and nearly five seconds in the 200 breast.

At the 2021 C-USA Championships, Rice placed second overall, just behind Florida International. Nagle comes in with C-USA A-final speed in both breaststroke events, which would be big in the points race as Rice tries to claim the conference crown over the next couple of seasons.

Nagle is Rice’s first verbal commitment for their class of 2026.

