Retta Claus Helps You Think Outside The Gift-Giving Lane Lines

The gift-giving season is just about in full swing around the world, which means it’s time to treat your favorite teammate, coach or swim writer -ahem – with a special gift to celebrate the season. It also means that Retta Claus is back with some helpful hints to think outside the lane line and really make your mark this Holiday.

Custom Swimmer Bobble head

Let’s face it, in our heads we’ve all created caricatures of our lane buddies or even our coaches, but with a custom bobble head, we can bring that vision to life! You just upload the most charming (read: embarrassing) photo of the person you have in mind, send it off to the bobble head shop and voila, your new toy is ready to ship out.

Thoughtful (and Accurate) Swim T-Shirt

Put your special someone’s morning practice thoughts into words with this fun shirt I found on Etsy.com. ‘I like swimming and maybe 3 people’ sometimes sums up what I’m thinking on the way to practice in the bitter cold…..with the 3 people actually being my 2 dogs and cat!

Personalized Swim Street Sign

Give your friend some ‘swimmer street cred’ with his/her own personalized sign. Below is just one idea I came up with for all those masochists..I mean flyers out there!

Aquatic Pop Art

Give your swimmer kid’s walls some pop with these unique, personalized pieces of art. Per the creators, twenty3stars.com, customers can add swimmers’ names, team name, as well as select background colors, patterns…even the goggle colors!

Swimmer Dreams

A cute stocking stuffer is a pillowcase to help your aquatic recipient drift off dreaming of best times and smooth swimming.

Unique Keepsake Box

We all have those drawers or plastic tubs full of medals and ribbons from our favorite meets, and we wouldn’t dare give those badges of honor up. But, maybe we can all get them under control if we had a sturdy home for them. Enter the Keepsake Box gift idea, complete with custom photos and engraving.

A Hat That Tells it Like it Is

We’ve all done it, so why not just embrace it…a la Ryan Lochte? Sport this ‘I Pee in the Pool’ trucker hat from Amazon.com and carve out your own personal space the next time you hit the water.