Reigning Champs Stanford Dominate 2019 Runner-Up Cal in Final Dual Meet of 2020

CAL vs. STANFORD

February 15, 2020

Hosted by Stanford

Short Course Yards

Full Results

TEAM SCORES

STANFORD: 193

CAL: 104

In a highly anticipated dual meet against 2019 runner-up Cal, the reigning NCAA Champion Stanford women were dominant. The Cardinal won by 89 points as they celebrated senior day. One of the seniors honored was Katie Drabot, who won a close battle in the 200 fly, 1:55.79 to 1:55.99, with fellow senior Allie Szekely. Later winning a race of her own, Szekely ut up a 1:56.80 in the 200 IM.

Drabot also finished 2nd in the 100 fly, as Cal’s Isabel Ivey got her hands to the wall first in 53.06 to Drabot’s 53.23. Stanford freshman Alexandra Crisera battled Ivey in the 100 back. Crisera edged out Ivey on the back half, winning in 52.70 as Ivey followed in 53.16. Senior Erin Voss was a nail behind in 53.16, and went on to win the 200 back for Stanford in 1:53.15.

Lauren Pitzer swept her individual event, outpacing Cal’s Robin Neumann (1:47.58) on the back-half to out-touch her at the finish in 1:47.50. She later dominate the 500 free in 4:45.37.

Sprint star Abbey Weitzeil has been a consistent bright spot for the Golden Bears. This was her final dual meet, and she came up with yet another sprint sweep. Weitzeil took the 50 free in 21.89 and the 100 free in 47.97. She also anchored the free relays with 50 splits of 21.05 and 21.33.

