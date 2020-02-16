Aaronson Swims Michigan’s 10th Fastest 100 Back Ever at First Chance Meet

MICHIGAN FIRST CHANCE MEET

February 15-16, 2020

Hosted by Michigan

Short Course Yards

Some of Michigan’s swimmers suited up for their First Chance Meet this weekend as their final contest ahead of the Big Ten Championships. Nadav Aaronson dropped 2 seconds in the 100 back, winning the race in 46.86. Aaronson is now ranked #4 in the Big Ten this season and #10 all-time in Michigan’s record books. His time would have qualified for the championship final at least season’s Big Ten meet. Notably, his 100 back time is now less than a tenth slower than his lifetime best in the 100 free (46.70), which he set a month ago.

Spencer Carl put up a collegiate best 1:37.43 in the 200 free. That’s his fastest time in the event since 2017. He took it out with the lead and held off freshman teammate Donald Scott (1:37.57) at the finish. Scott’s time was also a collegiate best and his 2nd fastest performance ever.

Freshman Andrew Trepanier broke 48 for the first time with a lifetime best 47.58 in finals. Bora Unalmis dropped over 2 seconds with his 3:47.50 in the 400 IM. Jack McCurdy broke 55 for the first time in the 100 breast, winning in 54.67. Alex Hughes put up a 1:03.58 in the 100 breast for the Michigan women. That’s about a second shy of a lifetime best.

PRESS RELEASE – MICHIGAN

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Freshman Danny Berlitz , junior/sophomore Spencer Carl , freshman Nadav Aaronson and sophomore Bora Unalmis of the University of Michigan swimming and diving team all cracked the top 10 of this year’s Big Ten rankings on the first day of the Michigan First Chance Meet on Saturday (Feb. 15) at Canham Natatorium.

In all, 16 men’s and women’s swimmers suited up and raced on Saturday. Aaronson made the biggest jump, vaulting to No. 4 in the Big Ten this year after going 46.86 in the 100-yard backstroke. It’s also the 10th-fastest time in U-M history.

In the morning session, the biggest swims came in the 500-yard freestyle. Berlitz went 4:18.02, the sixth-best time in the Big Ten this year, while Carl was right behind him in 4:18.95, the seventh-best time in the Big Ten this year.

In the evening, freshman Andrew Trepanier went 47.58 in the 100-yard butterfly, a time that ranks him 13th in the Big Ten. Two swimmers also cracked the top-24 rankings in the 400-yard IM, including Unalmis, who was clocked in 3:47.50, the fifth-best time in the Big Ten. Senior Tim Hanson now ranks 19th (3:52.86).

Two women’s swimmers also raced on Saturday. Junior Alex Hughes went 1:03.58 in the 100-yard breaststroke, while freshman Kate Kikilo went 58.49 in the 100-yard backstroke.

The Michigan First Chance Meet will continue Sunday (Feb. 16) at Canham Natatorium. Events will begin at 11 a.m., with time trials following at 4 p.m. Admission is free.