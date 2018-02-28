Ray Looze Talks Back-to-Back Men’s B1G Championships (Video)

2018 MEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 21st – Saturday, February 24th

University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN

Championship Central

Live Results

Indiana University Head Coach Ray Looze is pretty happy with how the Hoosier men performed at the 2018 Men’s Big Ten Championships last week, but the NCAA Championships is still on the horizon.

The Indiana men’s victory is significant being that it is their second consecutive Big Ten team victory. The last time the Indiana men won two team titles back-to-back was in 1975 and 1976, as Coach Looze points out.

Indiana’s Vini Lanza was named Swimmer of the Championship, and teammate Michael Hixon was awarded the Diver of the Championship honors. Indiana also placed eight athletes on the First Team All-Big Ten list, and three on the Second Team list.

In 2017 Looze was named Coach of the Year by the American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA) for his swimmers’ accomplishments in NCAA competition and on the world stage. Lilly King, Cody Miller, Blake Pieroni, and Zane Grothe all won medals for team USA in Budapest. Most notably, King built upon her 2016 success in Rio and won two individual world championships in the 50 and 100 breaststrokes, setting new world records in each race. Each one of Looze’s swimmers came away with at least one relay medal as well.