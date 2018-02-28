Official Psych Sheets for 2018 NCAA Women’s DI Championships Released

The official psych sheets for the 2018 NCAA Women’s Division I Swimming & Diving Championships have been released, and our math from Tuesday held up. All but 2 swimmers on the 37 line were invited, with those two, Caitlynn Moon from Texas A&M and Paige Kelly from Kentucky serving as the first two alternates to earn invites.

A refresher on how that process works: The NCAA will go through, event by event, and add one swimmer to each, until a certain “line” (aka, all 30th-ranked swimmers) puts the field over the maximum 281 individual entries (322 total minus 41 places for divers). At that point, swimmers will be invited based on who is the closest to the NCAA Championship Record in their event from the next line (in this case, line 37). If you want to look at the full procedure, check section 2.4 of the NCAA Pre Championship Manual.

Official lists:

The Stanford Cardinal continue to roll on with 18 swimmers invited already, and that doesn’t include divers – which have yet to compete at Zones, where they earn their qualifying. Stanford senior Kassidy Cook placed 2nd on the 1-meter and 3rd on the 3-meter at last weekend’s Pac-12 Championships, and at least one of freshman Mia Paulsen and sophomore Haley Farnsworth is likely to qualify as well (with each diver counting as half of a roster spot). Cook, a U.S. Olympian who only competes in springboard, scored 27 points at last year’s NCAA Championships, so it seems probable that Stanford will choose divers over at least 1 swimmer. Stanford has at least 2 invited swimmers who aren’t seeded to score.

Teams With Invites:

TEAM # OF INDIVIDUAL SWIMMERS Stanford-PC 18 Texas A&M-GU 16 Louisville-KY 12 Michigan-MI 12 Virginia-VA 12 Georgia-GA 11 Southern Cali-CA 11 California-PC 10 Auburn-SE 9 Kentucky-KY 9 NC State-NC 9 Ohio St-OH 9 Tennessee-SE 9 Texas-ST 9 University of Missouri-MV 9 Florida-FL 8 Indiana-IN 8 Arizona-AZ 7 Duke-NC 7 Minnesota-MN 7 Alabama-SE 5 UCLA-CA 5 Arizona St-AZ 4 Florida St-FL 4 Notre Dame-IN 4 Purdue-IN 4 UNC-NC 4 Virginia Tech-VA 4 Wisconsin-WI 4 Houston-GU 3 South Carolina-SC 3 Akron-LE 2 Denver-CO 2 Hawaii-HI 2 Liberty University-VA 2 Pittsburgh-AM 2 Rutgers-NJ 2 SMU-NT 2 West Virginia-WV 2 Arkansas-AR 1 Drexel-MA 1 Eastern Michigan University-MI 1 Florida Gulf Coast University-FL 1 Florida Int’l-FG 1 Georgia Tech-GA 1 Harvard-NE 1 Iowa-IA 1 Nebraska-MW 1 Northeastern University-NE 1 Northwestern-IL 1 Pacific-PC 1 Penn St-MA 1 Rice-GU 1 San Diego St-SI 1 U of Utah Swimming-UT 1 U.S. Navy-MD 1 UNLV W-CA 1 Yale-CT 1

