Official Psych Sheets for 2018 NCAA Women’s DI Championships Released

The official psych sheets for the 2018 NCAA Women’s Division I Swimming & Diving Championships have been released, and our math from Tuesday held up. All but 2 swimmers on the 37 line were invited, with those two, Caitlynn Moon from Texas A&M and Paige Kelly from Kentucky serving as the first two alternates to earn invites.

A refresher on how that process works: The NCAA will go through, event by event, and add one swimmer to each, until a certain “line” (aka, all 30th-ranked swimmers) puts the field over the maximum 281 individual entries (322 total minus 41 places for divers). At that point, swimmers will be invited based on who is the closest to the NCAA Championship Record in their event from the next line (in this case, line 37). If you want to look at the full procedure, check section 2.4 of the NCAA Pre Championship Manual.

Official lists:

The Stanford Cardinal continue to roll on with 18 swimmers invited already, and that doesn’t include divers – which have yet to compete at Zones, where they earn their qualifying. Stanford senior Kassidy Cook placed 2nd on the 1-meter and 3rd on the 3-meter at last weekend’s Pac-12 Championships, and at least one of freshman Mia Paulsen and sophomore Haley Farnsworth is likely to qualify as well (with each diver counting as half of a roster spot). Cook, a U.S. Olympian who only competes in springboard, scored 27 points at last year’s NCAA Championships, so it seems probable that Stanford will choose divers over at least 1 swimmer. Stanford has at least 2 invited swimmers who aren’t seeded to score.

Teams With Invites:

TEAM # OF INDIVIDUAL SWIMMERS
Stanford-PC 18
Texas A&M-GU 16
Louisville-KY 12
Michigan-MI 12
Virginia-VA 12
Georgia-GA 11
Southern Cali-CA 11
California-PC 10
Auburn-SE 9
Kentucky-KY 9
NC State-NC 9
Ohio St-OH 9
Tennessee-SE 9
Texas-ST 9
University of Missouri-MV 9
Florida-FL 8
Indiana-IN 8
Arizona-AZ 7
Duke-NC 7
Minnesota-MN 7
Alabama-SE 5
UCLA-CA 5
Arizona St-AZ 4
Florida St-FL 4
Notre Dame-IN 4
Purdue-IN 4
UNC-NC 4
Virginia Tech-VA 4
Wisconsin-WI 4
Houston-GU 3
South Carolina-SC 3
Akron-LE 2
Denver-CO 2
Hawaii-HI 2
Liberty University-VA 2
Pittsburgh-AM 2
Rutgers-NJ 2
SMU-NT 2
West Virginia-WV 2
Arkansas-AR 1
Drexel-MA 1
Eastern Michigan University-MI 1
Florida Gulf Coast University-FL 1
Florida Int’l-FG 1
Georgia Tech-GA 1
Harvard-NE 1
Iowa-IA 1
Nebraska-MW 1
Northeastern University-NE 1
Northwestern-IL 1
Pacific-PC 1
Penn St-MA 1
Rice-GU 1
San Diego St-SI 1
U of Utah Swimming-UT 1
U.S. Navy-MD 1
UNLV W-CA 1
Yale-CT 1

The List of Swimmers Invited:

SWIMMER TEAM HIGHEST-RANKING STROKE
Marrero, Paloma Akron-LE 200 Breaststroke
Nogaj, Paulina Akron-LE 100 Butterfly
Scott, Bailey Alabama-SE 50 Freestyle
Macfarlane, Justine Alabama-SE 100 Breaststroke
Nonnenberg, Mia Alabama-SE 400 IM
Kullmann, Leonie Alabama-SE 500 Freestyle
Molnar, Flora Alabama-SE 100 Butterfly
Kansakoski, Silja Arizona St-AZ 100 Breaststroke
Ross, Marlies Arizona St-AZ 400 IM
Fisch, Claire Arizona St-AZ 50 Freestyle
Isleta, Chloe Kennedy Arizona St-AZ 200 IM
Jacobsen, Kirsten Arizona-AZ 500 Freestyle
Rumrill, Mackenzie Arizona-AZ 100 Butterfly
Cox, Hannah Arizona-AZ 1650 Freestyle
Konopka, Katrina Arizona-AZ 50 Freestyle
McHugh, Cameron Arizona-AZ 200 Backstroke
Korenwinder, Mallory Arizona-AZ 100 Breaststroke
Stone, Jamie Arizona-AZ 50 Freestyle
Palsha, Peyton Arkansas-AR 1650 Freestyle
Black, Haley Auburn-SE 100 Butterfly
Tetzloff, Alyssa Auburn-SE 100 Freestyle
Meynen, Julie Auburn-SE 100 Freestyle
Ellzey, Ashton Auburn-SE 50 Freestyle
Falconer, Erin Auburn-SE 200 Backstroke
Oeztuerk, Sonnele Auburn-SE 200 Backstroke
Roman, Breanna Auburn-SE 100 Breaststroke
Nero, Bailey Auburn-SE 200 Butterfly
Cummings, Carly Auburn-SE 200 Breaststroke
Baker, Kathleen California-PC 200 Backstroke
Weitzeil, Abbey California-PC 100 Freestyle
Thomas, Noemie California-PC 100 Butterfly
Darcel, Sarah California-PC 400 IM
Neumann, Robin California-PC 200 Freestyle
Bilquist, Amy California-PC 50 Freestyle
McLaughlin, Katie California-PC 100 Butterfly
Murphy, Maddie California-PC 50 Freestyle
Blovad, Keaton California-PC 100 Backstroke
Harrison, Alicia California-PC 100 Breaststroke
Andison, Bailey Denver-CO 200 IM
McCormick, Morgan Denver-CO 200 Backstroke
Kutch, Alexa Drexel-MA 200 Backstroke
Goldman, Leah Duke-NC 100 Butterfly
Paez, Isabella Duke-NC 200 Butterfly
Abel, Verity Duke-NC 1650 Freestyle
Jordan, Kylie Duke-NC 100 Butterfly
Marsh, Alyssa Duke-NC 100 Butterfly
Hess, Maddie Duke-NC 100 Backstroke
Devitt, Lizzie Duke-NC 400 IM
Duncan, Delaney Eastern Michigan University-MI 100 Breaststroke
Elmgreen, Tina Florida Gulf Coast University-FL 200 Butterfly
Ruele, Naomi Florida Int’l-FG 50 Freestyle
Pierce, Natalie Florida St-FL 100 Breaststroke
Lovemore, Tayla Florida St-FL 100 Butterfly
Olsen, Elise Florida St-FL 100 Butterfly
Cohen, Madeline Florida St-FL 200 Backstroke
Ball, Emma Florida-FL 100 Backstroke
Dressel, Sherridon Florida-FL 100 Backstroke
Ault, Taylor Florida-FL 1650 Freestyle
Burns, Hannah Florida-FL 400 IM
Fertel, Kelly Florida-FL 400 IM
Maughan, Amelia Florida-FL 200 Freestyle
Faulconer, Savanna Florida-FL 400 IM
Sell, Sydney Florida-FL 200 Backstroke
Wang, Iris Georgia Tech-GA 100 Freestyle
Kingsley, Megan Georgia-GA 200 Butterfly
Harnish, Courtney Georgia-GA 500 Freestyle
Stewart, Kylie Georgia-GA 200 Backstroke
Raab, Meaghan Georgia-GA 200 Freestyle
Burchill, Veronica Georgia-GA 100 Freestyle
Britt, Chelsea Georgia-GA 200 Butterfly
Casazza, Caitln Georgia-GA 200 Butterfly
Anderson, Olivia Georgia-GA 1650 Freestyle
Fa’amausili, Gabrielle Georgia-GA 50 Freestyle
Peters, Stephanie Georgia-GA 500 Freestyle
McCann, Meryn Georgia-GA 500 Freestyle
Dahlke, Miki Harvard-NE 100 Butterfly
Hines, Phoebe Hawaii-HI 1650 Freestyle
Weidner, Franziska Hawaii-HI 100 Breaststroke
Kondis, Peyton Houston-GU 100 Breaststroke
Yuskova, Ksenia Houston-GU 200 Freestyle
Brown, Zarena Houston-GU 200 Freestyle
King, Lilly Indiana-IN 100 Breaststroke
Rockett, Ally Indiana-IN 100 Backstroke
Goss, Kennedy Indiana-IN 200 Backstroke
Jensen, Christie Indiana-IN 100 Butterfly
Jernberg, Cassy Indiana-IN 1650 Freestyle
Haskett, Grace Indiana-IN 50 Freestyle
Chamberlain, Marie Indiana-IN 100 Backstroke
Koontz, Shelby Indiana-IN 100 Butterfly
Burvill, Hannah Iowa-IA 200 Freestyle
Seidt, Asia Kentucky-KY 200 IM
Galyer, Ali Kentucky-KY 200 Backstroke
Bonnett, Bailey Kentucky-KY 200 Breaststroke
Freriks, Geena Kentucky-KY 500 Freestyle
Winstead, Madison Kentucky-KY 100 Breaststroke
Alexander, Bridgette Kentucky-KY 200 Backstroke
Painter, Kathryn Kentucky-KY 400 IM
Belli, Morgan Kentucky-KY 200 Breaststroke
Edelman, Lauren Kentucky-KY 200 Butterfly
Finnigan, Alicia Liberty University-VA 200 Butterfly
Keiner, Payton Liberty University-VA 200 Backstroke
Comerford, Mallory Louisville-KY 200 Freestyle
Oglesby, Grace Louisville-KY 100 Butterfly
Cattermole, Sophie Louisville-KY 500 Freestyle
Fanz, Casey Louisville-KY 50 Freestyle
Bradford-Feldman, Rachael Louisville-KY 200 IM
Kendzior, Alina Louisville-KY 100 Backstroke
Visscher, Lainey Louisville-KY 100 Freestyle
Astashkina, Mariia Louisville-KY 200 Breaststroke
Braunecker, Avery Louisville-KY 50 Freestyle
Schoof, Ashlyn Louisville-KY 100 Backstroke
Friesen, Morgan Louisville-KY 200 Breaststroke
James, Lauren Louisville-KY 200 Breaststroke
Bi, Rose Michigan-MI 500 Freestyle
Tucker, Miranda Michigan-MI 100 Breaststroke
Haughey, Siobhan Bernadette Michigan-MI 200 Freestyle
Deloof, Gabby Michigan-MI 200 Freestyle
Deloof, Catie Michigan-MI 200 Freestyle
Krause, Vanessa Michigan-MI 200 Butterfly
Smiddy, Clara Michigan-MI 200 Backstroke
Ryan, G Michigan-MI 500 Freestyle
Schmidt, Sierra Michigan-MI 1650 Freestyle
Kopas, Emily Michigan-MI 200 Breaststroke
Postoll, Becca Michigan-MI 500 Freestyle
Garcia, Taylor Michigan-MI 100 Backstroke
Kozelsky, Lindsey Minnesota-MN 100 Breaststroke
Nack, Danielle Minnesota-MN 100 Butterfly
Padington, Mackenzie Minnesota-MN 200 Freestyle
Munson, Rachel Minnesota-MN 100 Breaststroke
Waddell, Tevyn Minnesota-MN 100 Backstroke
Avestruz, Zoe Minnesota-MN 100 Freestyle
Nack, Chantal Minnesota-MN 200 Backstroke
Moore, Hannah NC State-NC 1650 Freestyle
Haan, Elise NC State-NC 100 Backstroke
Perry, Ky-lee NC State-NC 50 Freestyle
Holub, Tamila NC State-NC 1650 Freestyle
Poole, Julia NC State-NC 200 IM
Jahns, Anna NC State-NC 1650 Freestyle
Finke, Summer NC State-NC 1650 Freestyle
Moore, Kate NC State-NC 400 IM
Horomanski, Jessica NC State-NC 400 IM
Haebig, Autumn Nebraska-MW 100 Backstroke
Clark, Megan Northeastern University-NE 100 Freestyle
Sheridan, Calypso Northwestern-IL 200 Breaststroke
Treuth, Alice Notre Dame-IN 200 Backstroke
Quast, Carly Notre Dame-IN 100 Backstroke
Stone, Lindsay Notre Dame-IN 1650 Freestyle
Dolan, Abigail Notre Dame-IN 100 Freestyle
Li, Liz Ohio St-OH 50 Freestyle
Kowal, Molly Ohio St-OH 1650 Freestyle
Bailey, Meg Ohio St-OH 400 IM
Romano, Kristen Ohio St-OH 400 IM
Rayner, Freya Ohio St-OH 50 Freestyle
Gresser, Hanna Ohio St-OH 100 Breaststroke
McNichols, Macie Ohio St-OH 50 Freestyle
Demler, Kathrin Ohio St-OH 400 IM
Bradley, Rebekah Ohio St-OH 100 Backstroke
Ramey, Kenna Pacific-PC 100 Butterfly
McHugh, Ally Penn St-MA 1650 Freestyle
Richey, Amanda Pittsburgh-AM 1650 Freestyle
Rathsack, Lina Pittsburgh-AM 100 Breaststroke
Meitz, Kaersten Purdue-IN 500 Freestyle
Phee, Jinq En Purdue-IN 100 Breaststroke
Kitchel, Taite Purdue-IN 200 Butterfly
Rawson, Emmy Purdue-IN 200 Butterfly
Schillinger, Marie-claire Rice-GU 100 Breaststroke
Schiazzano, Sveva Rutgers-NJ 1650 Freestyle
Stoppa, Francesca Rutgers-NJ 200 Butterfly
Vincent, Courtney San Diego St-SI 100 Butterfly
Samardzic, Matea SMU-NT 200 Backstroke
Podmanikova, Andrea SMU-NT 200 Breaststroke
Barksdale, Emma South Carolina-SC 200 IM
Dirrane, Kersten South Carolina-SC 200 Breaststroke
Higgs, Albury South Carolina-SC 200 Breaststroke
Hansson, Louise Southern Cali-CA 200 Butterfly
Wright, Maddie Southern Cali-CA 200 Butterfly
Aroesty, Margaret Southern Cali-CA 200 Breaststroke
Scott, Riley Southern Cali-CA 100 Breaststroke
Ciesla, Marta Southern Cali-CA 50 Freestyle
Weiss, Hannah Southern Cali-CA 100 Backstroke
Mann, Becca Southern Cali-CA 1650 Freestyle
Sanchez, Catherine Southern Cali-CA 200 Butterfly
Stinson, Elizabeth Southern Cali-CA 1650 Freestyle
Tycz, Caitlin Southern Cali-CA 200 Butterfly
Wade, Tatum Southern Cali-CA 200 IM
Eastin, Ella Stanford-PC 200 Butterfly
Ledecky, Katie Stanford-PC 1650 Freestyle
Manuel, Simone Stanford-PC 50 Freestyle
Hu, Janet Stanford-PC 100 Backstroke
Drabot, Katie Stanford-PC 200 Butterfly
Howe, Ally Stanford-PC 100 Backstroke
Forde, Brooke Stanford-PC 400 IM
Byrnes, Megan Stanford-PC 1650 Freestyle
Pitzer, Lauren Stanford-PC 500 Freestyle
Stevens, Leah Stanford-PC 1650 Freestyle
Williams, Kim Stanford-PC 100 Breaststroke
Szekely, Allie Stanford-PC 200 Backstroke
Voss, Erin Stanford-PC 200 Backstroke
Engel, Lindsey Stanford-PC 200 Butterfly
Kukurugya, Hannah Stanford-PC 200 Butterfly
Green, Lauren Stanford-PC 200 Butterfly
Zhao, Grace Stanford-PC 200 Breaststroke
Glavinovich, Katie Stanford-PC 400 IM
Brown, Erika Tennessee-SE 100 Butterfly
Small, Meghan Tennessee-SE 200 IM
Cieplucha, Tessa Tennessee-SE 400 IM
Armitage, Katie Tennessee-SE 100 Breaststroke
Banic, Madeline Tennessee-SE 50 Freestyle
Bohon, Micah Tennessee-SE 100 Backstroke
Moseley, Stanzi Tennessee-SE 100 Freestyle
Pintar, Tjasa Tennessee-SE 100 Breaststroke
Grinter, Bailey Tennessee-SE 50 Freestyle
Pickrem, Sydney Texas A&M-GU 200 IM
Belousova, Anna Texas A&M-GU 200 Breaststroke
Galat, Bethany Texas A&M-GU 200 Breaststroke
Bratton, Lisa Texas A&M-GU 200 Backstroke
Quah, Jing Texas A&M-GU 200 Butterfly
Gastaldello, Beryl Texas A&M-GU 50 Freestyle
Gonzalez Medina, Esther Texas A&M-GU 200 Breaststroke
Caneta, Jorie Texas A&M-GU 100 Breaststroke
Rasmus, Claire Texas A&M-GU 200 Freestyle
Yelle, Haley Texas A&M-GU 500 Freestyle
Malone, Kristin Texas A&M-GU 100 Freestyle
Gonzalez-Hermosillo, Monika Texas A&M-GU 400 IM
Pike, Taylor Texas A&M-GU 200 Butterfly
Debever, Mckenna Texas A&M-GU 200 IM
Portz, Katie Texas A&M-GU 200 Freestyle
Roubique, Victoria Texas A&M-GU 100 Breaststroke
Evans, Joanna Texas-ST 500 Freestyle
Adams, Claire Texas-ST 100 Backstroke
Millard, Rebecca Texas-ST 50 Freestyle
Lohman, Kennedy Texas-ST 100 Breaststroke
Carrozza, Quinn Texas-ST 200 Freestyle
Pfeifer, Evie Texas-ST 500 Freestyle
Case, Lauren Texas-ST 200 Butterfly
Rule, Remedy Texas-ST 200 Butterfly
Hansen, Brooke Texas-ST 200 IM
Anderson, Jordan U of Utah Swimming-UT 400 IM
Barber, Lauren U.S. Navy-MD 200 IM
Schanz, Emma UCLA-CA 200 Breaststroke
Grover, Katie UCLA-CA 200 Butterfly
Liu, Kenisha UCLA-CA 100 Freestyle
Soe, Sandra UCLA-CA 1650 Freestyle
Verger Gourson, Margaux UCLA-CA 1650 Freestyle
Baldwin, Caroline UNC-NC 100 Freestyle
Hauder, Caroline UNC-NC 200 IM
Fields, Zhada UNC-NC 200 Freestyle
Perrotta, Brooke UNC-NC 100 Breaststroke
Stevens, Hannah University of Missouri-MV 100 Backstroke
Brady, Sharli University of Missouri-MV 400 IM
Ochitwa, Ann University of Missouri-MV 100 Freestyle
Hynes, Haley University of Missouri-MV 100 Backstroke
Zubar, Kira University of Missouri-MV 500 Freestyle
Evensen, Courtney University of Missouri-MV 1650 Freestyle
Metzger-Seymour, Erin University of Missouri-MV 200 Freestyle
Dahlgren, Kylie University of Missouri-MV 200 IM
Thompson, Sarah University of Missouri-MV 50 Freestyle
Carnevale, Sofia UNLV W-CA 100 Breaststroke
Gyorgy, Reka Virginia Tech-VA 400 IM
Vereb, Joelle Virginia Tech-VA 100 Breaststroke
Nazieblo, Klaudia Virginia Tech-VA 200 Butterfly
Hicks, Chloe Virginia Tech-VA 200 Backstroke
Cooper, Caitlin Virginia-VA 50 Freestyle
Moroney, Megan Virginia-VA 200 Freestyle
Marrkand, Jen Virginia-VA 200 Butterfly
Madden, Paige Virginia-VA 200 Freestyle
Eddy, Eryn Virginia-VA 200 Freestyle
Reed, Laine Virginia-VA 50 Freestyle
Hill, Morgan Virginia-VA 100 Freestyle
Valls, Kyla Virginia-VA 200 Freestyle
Earley, Erin Virginia-VA 200 Backstroke
Richter, Abby Virginia-VA 200 IM
Seiberlich, Emma Virginia-VA 200 Backstroke
Williams, Cece Virginia-VA 1650 Freestyle
Bullock, Morgan West Virginia-WV 200 Butterfly
Harris, Emma West Virginia-WV 200 Breaststroke
Nelson, Beata Wisconsin-WI 100 Backstroke
Unicomb, Jess Wisconsin-WI 200 Backstroke
Coughlin, Katie Wisconsin-WI 100 Backstroke
Berg, Marissa Wisconsin-WI 50 Freestyle
Vanderwel, Heidi Yale-CT 100 Backstroke

20 Comments on "Official Psych Sheets for 2018 NCAA Women’s DI Championships Released"

Mike

Do you know what the class breakdown is for the ncaa invites? How many seniors, how many juniors etc? It sure looks like the times to get in are much faster than last year. Especially in the 200im and 400im.

2 hours ago
Talk About Faster
Talk about “much faster than last year” – your (Swim Swam’s) projected invite time of 16:15.95 was off (slow) by almost 3.5 seconds (took 16:12.53 to get in). And invite time this year was almost 4 seconds faster than the 2017 invite time (16:16.41). Can someone explain the big drop? Part is due to only 36 invites in the race this year compared to (I think) 40 last year. Is that it? So why 40 last year and only 36 this year? Much faster swims in all/most of the other events this year such that the entry lines in those events “filled up” faster? Or is it simply that in the mile, “closest to the NCAA Championship Record” was affected… Read more »
1 hour ago
Greg

Specific to the mile – line 40 in the 2018 pre-cut sheet is 16:15.44. So, about a second faster than line 40 from 2017. The event got a little faster. The big difference is that line 36 was the invited entry this year resulting in a 4 second drop (the invited time got a lot faster!). My guess as to why 36 vs 40 is that there were more single / two event qualifiers this year than last year lowering the invited line. Also, a few ties at the invited line in other events and the fast 1650 record giving other event qualifiers the “tie breaker” on closer to the NCAA Championship record.

5 minutes ago
Andrew Mering

61 Freshmen, 76 Sophomores, 71 Juniors, 73 Seniors

2 hours ago
Korn

Pretty even breakdown

40 minutes ago
Mike

Thanks for the breakdown. I’ll be at the NCAA’s and I can’t wait to see the fastest short course swimming in the world. The girls are going to break all kinds of records!!

49 minutes ago
bodybyfood

The main picture is of Bethany Galat with A&M.

2 hours ago
bodybyfood

Before I get down voted – my fragile ego can’t handle it – the picture was updated and now matches the caption.

1 hour ago
Korn

Wonder how much money I would make if I bet $10 on Stanford for the win? 😁

2 hours ago

