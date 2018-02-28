Official Psych Sheets for 2018 NCAA Women’s DI Championships Released

The official psych sheets for the 2018 NCAA Women’s Division I Swimming & Diving Championships have been released, and our math from Tuesday held up. All but 2 swimmers on the 37 line were invited, with those two, Caitlynn Moon from Texas A&M and Paige Kelly from Kentucky serving as the first two alternates to earn invites.
A refresher on how that process works: The NCAA will go through, event by event, and add one swimmer to each, until a certain “line” (aka, all 30th-ranked swimmers) puts the field over the maximum 281 individual entries (322 total minus 41 places for divers). At that point, swimmers will be invited based on who is the closest to the NCAA Championship Record in their event from the next line (in this case, line 37). If you want to look at the full procedure, check section 2.4 of the NCAA Pre Championship Manual.
Official lists:
- Official psych sheets
- Alternates List
- Invited Swimmers by Team
- Teams eligible for relays
- Psych sheet scoring (which still holds up)
The Stanford Cardinal continue to roll on with 18 swimmers invited already, and that doesn’t include divers – which have yet to compete at Zones, where they earn their qualifying. Stanford senior Kassidy Cook placed 2nd on the 1-meter and 3rd on the 3-meter at last weekend’s Pac-12 Championships, and at least one of freshman Mia Paulsen and sophomore Haley Farnsworth is likely to qualify as well (with each diver counting as half of a roster spot). Cook, a U.S. Olympian who only competes in springboard, scored 27 points at last year’s NCAA Championships, so it seems probable that Stanford will choose divers over at least 1 swimmer. Stanford has at least 2 invited swimmers who aren’t seeded to score.
Teams With Invites:
|TEAM
|# OF INDIVIDUAL SWIMMERS
|Stanford-PC
|18
|Texas A&M-GU
|16
|Louisville-KY
|12
|Michigan-MI
|12
|Virginia-VA
|12
|Georgia-GA
|11
|Southern Cali-CA
|11
|California-PC
|10
|Auburn-SE
|9
|Kentucky-KY
|9
|NC State-NC
|9
|Ohio St-OH
|9
|Tennessee-SE
|9
|Texas-ST
|9
|University of Missouri-MV
|9
|Florida-FL
|8
|Indiana-IN
|8
|Arizona-AZ
|7
|Duke-NC
|7
|Minnesota-MN
|7
|Alabama-SE
|5
|UCLA-CA
|5
|Arizona St-AZ
|4
|Florida St-FL
|4
|Notre Dame-IN
|4
|Purdue-IN
|4
|UNC-NC
|4
|Virginia Tech-VA
|4
|Wisconsin-WI
|4
|Houston-GU
|3
|South Carolina-SC
|3
|Akron-LE
|2
|Denver-CO
|2
|Hawaii-HI
|2
|Liberty University-VA
|2
|Pittsburgh-AM
|2
|Rutgers-NJ
|2
|SMU-NT
|2
|West Virginia-WV
|2
|Arkansas-AR
|1
|Drexel-MA
|1
|Eastern Michigan University-MI
|1
|Florida Gulf Coast University-FL
|1
|Florida Int’l-FG
|1
|Georgia Tech-GA
|1
|Harvard-NE
|1
|Iowa-IA
|1
|Nebraska-MW
|1
|Northeastern University-NE
|1
|Northwestern-IL
|1
|Pacific-PC
|1
|Penn St-MA
|1
|Rice-GU
|1
|San Diego St-SI
|1
|U of Utah Swimming-UT
|1
|U.S. Navy-MD
|1
|UNLV W-CA
|1
|Yale-CT
|1
The List of Swimmers Invited:
|SWIMMER
|TEAM
|HIGHEST-RANKING STROKE
|Marrero, Paloma
|Akron-LE
|200 Breaststroke
|Nogaj, Paulina
|Akron-LE
|100 Butterfly
|Scott, Bailey
|Alabama-SE
|50 Freestyle
|Macfarlane, Justine
|Alabama-SE
|100 Breaststroke
|Nonnenberg, Mia
|Alabama-SE
|400 IM
|Kullmann, Leonie
|Alabama-SE
|500 Freestyle
|Molnar, Flora
|Alabama-SE
|100 Butterfly
|Kansakoski, Silja
|Arizona St-AZ
|100 Breaststroke
|Ross, Marlies
|Arizona St-AZ
|400 IM
|Fisch, Claire
|Arizona St-AZ
|50 Freestyle
|Isleta, Chloe Kennedy
|Arizona St-AZ
|200 IM
|Jacobsen, Kirsten
|Arizona-AZ
|500 Freestyle
|Rumrill, Mackenzie
|Arizona-AZ
|100 Butterfly
|Cox, Hannah
|Arizona-AZ
|1650 Freestyle
|Konopka, Katrina
|Arizona-AZ
|50 Freestyle
|McHugh, Cameron
|Arizona-AZ
|200 Backstroke
|Korenwinder, Mallory
|Arizona-AZ
|100 Breaststroke
|Stone, Jamie
|Arizona-AZ
|50 Freestyle
|Palsha, Peyton
|Arkansas-AR
|1650 Freestyle
|Black, Haley
|Auburn-SE
|100 Butterfly
|Tetzloff, Alyssa
|Auburn-SE
|100 Freestyle
|Meynen, Julie
|Auburn-SE
|100 Freestyle
|Ellzey, Ashton
|Auburn-SE
|50 Freestyle
|Falconer, Erin
|Auburn-SE
|200 Backstroke
|Oeztuerk, Sonnele
|Auburn-SE
|200 Backstroke
|Roman, Breanna
|Auburn-SE
|100 Breaststroke
|Nero, Bailey
|Auburn-SE
|200 Butterfly
|Cummings, Carly
|Auburn-SE
|200 Breaststroke
|Baker, Kathleen
|California-PC
|200 Backstroke
|Weitzeil, Abbey
|California-PC
|100 Freestyle
|Thomas, Noemie
|California-PC
|100 Butterfly
|Darcel, Sarah
|California-PC
|400 IM
|Neumann, Robin
|California-PC
|200 Freestyle
|Bilquist, Amy
|California-PC
|50 Freestyle
|McLaughlin, Katie
|California-PC
|100 Butterfly
|Murphy, Maddie
|California-PC
|50 Freestyle
|Blovad, Keaton
|California-PC
|100 Backstroke
|Harrison, Alicia
|California-PC
|100 Breaststroke
|Andison, Bailey
|Denver-CO
|200 IM
|McCormick, Morgan
|Denver-CO
|200 Backstroke
|Kutch, Alexa
|Drexel-MA
|200 Backstroke
|Goldman, Leah
|Duke-NC
|100 Butterfly
|Paez, Isabella
|Duke-NC
|200 Butterfly
|Abel, Verity
|Duke-NC
|1650 Freestyle
|Jordan, Kylie
|Duke-NC
|100 Butterfly
|Marsh, Alyssa
|Duke-NC
|100 Butterfly
|Hess, Maddie
|Duke-NC
|100 Backstroke
|Devitt, Lizzie
|Duke-NC
|400 IM
|Duncan, Delaney
|Eastern Michigan University-MI
|100 Breaststroke
|Elmgreen, Tina
|Florida Gulf Coast University-FL
|200 Butterfly
|Ruele, Naomi
|Florida Int’l-FG
|50 Freestyle
|Pierce, Natalie
|Florida St-FL
|100 Breaststroke
|Lovemore, Tayla
|Florida St-FL
|100 Butterfly
|Olsen, Elise
|Florida St-FL
|100 Butterfly
|Cohen, Madeline
|Florida St-FL
|200 Backstroke
|Ball, Emma
|Florida-FL
|100 Backstroke
|Dressel, Sherridon
|Florida-FL
|100 Backstroke
|Ault, Taylor
|Florida-FL
|1650 Freestyle
|Burns, Hannah
|Florida-FL
|400 IM
|Fertel, Kelly
|Florida-FL
|400 IM
|Maughan, Amelia
|Florida-FL
|200 Freestyle
|Faulconer, Savanna
|Florida-FL
|400 IM
|Sell, Sydney
|Florida-FL
|200 Backstroke
|Wang, Iris
|Georgia Tech-GA
|100 Freestyle
|Kingsley, Megan
|Georgia-GA
|200 Butterfly
|Harnish, Courtney
|Georgia-GA
|500 Freestyle
|Stewart, Kylie
|Georgia-GA
|200 Backstroke
|Raab, Meaghan
|Georgia-GA
|200 Freestyle
|Burchill, Veronica
|Georgia-GA
|100 Freestyle
|Britt, Chelsea
|Georgia-GA
|200 Butterfly
|Casazza, Caitln
|Georgia-GA
|200 Butterfly
|Anderson, Olivia
|Georgia-GA
|1650 Freestyle
|Fa’amausili, Gabrielle
|Georgia-GA
|50 Freestyle
|Peters, Stephanie
|Georgia-GA
|500 Freestyle
|McCann, Meryn
|Georgia-GA
|500 Freestyle
|Dahlke, Miki
|Harvard-NE
|100 Butterfly
|Hines, Phoebe
|Hawaii-HI
|1650 Freestyle
|Weidner, Franziska
|Hawaii-HI
|100 Breaststroke
|Kondis, Peyton
|Houston-GU
|100 Breaststroke
|Yuskova, Ksenia
|Houston-GU
|200 Freestyle
|Brown, Zarena
|Houston-GU
|200 Freestyle
|King, Lilly
|Indiana-IN
|100 Breaststroke
|Rockett, Ally
|Indiana-IN
|100 Backstroke
|Goss, Kennedy
|Indiana-IN
|200 Backstroke
|Jensen, Christie
|Indiana-IN
|100 Butterfly
|Jernberg, Cassy
|Indiana-IN
|1650 Freestyle
|Haskett, Grace
|Indiana-IN
|50 Freestyle
|Chamberlain, Marie
|Indiana-IN
|100 Backstroke
|Koontz, Shelby
|Indiana-IN
|100 Butterfly
|Burvill, Hannah
|Iowa-IA
|200 Freestyle
|Seidt, Asia
|Kentucky-KY
|200 IM
|Galyer, Ali
|Kentucky-KY
|200 Backstroke
|Bonnett, Bailey
|Kentucky-KY
|200 Breaststroke
|Freriks, Geena
|Kentucky-KY
|500 Freestyle
|Winstead, Madison
|Kentucky-KY
|100 Breaststroke
|Alexander, Bridgette
|Kentucky-KY
|200 Backstroke
|Painter, Kathryn
|Kentucky-KY
|400 IM
|Belli, Morgan
|Kentucky-KY
|200 Breaststroke
|Edelman, Lauren
|Kentucky-KY
|200 Butterfly
|Finnigan, Alicia
|Liberty University-VA
|200 Butterfly
|Keiner, Payton
|Liberty University-VA
|200 Backstroke
|Comerford, Mallory
|Louisville-KY
|200 Freestyle
|Oglesby, Grace
|Louisville-KY
|100 Butterfly
|Cattermole, Sophie
|Louisville-KY
|500 Freestyle
|Fanz, Casey
|Louisville-KY
|50 Freestyle
|Bradford-Feldman, Rachael
|Louisville-KY
|200 IM
|Kendzior, Alina
|Louisville-KY
|100 Backstroke
|Visscher, Lainey
|Louisville-KY
|100 Freestyle
|Astashkina, Mariia
|Louisville-KY
|200 Breaststroke
|Braunecker, Avery
|Louisville-KY
|50 Freestyle
|Schoof, Ashlyn
|Louisville-KY
|100 Backstroke
|Friesen, Morgan
|Louisville-KY
|200 Breaststroke
|James, Lauren
|Louisville-KY
|200 Breaststroke
|Bi, Rose
|Michigan-MI
|500 Freestyle
|Tucker, Miranda
|Michigan-MI
|100 Breaststroke
|Haughey, Siobhan Bernadette
|Michigan-MI
|200 Freestyle
|Deloof, Gabby
|Michigan-MI
|200 Freestyle
|Deloof, Catie
|Michigan-MI
|200 Freestyle
|Krause, Vanessa
|Michigan-MI
|200 Butterfly
|Smiddy, Clara
|Michigan-MI
|200 Backstroke
|Ryan, G
|Michigan-MI
|500 Freestyle
|Schmidt, Sierra
|Michigan-MI
|1650 Freestyle
|Kopas, Emily
|Michigan-MI
|200 Breaststroke
|Postoll, Becca
|Michigan-MI
|500 Freestyle
|Garcia, Taylor
|Michigan-MI
|100 Backstroke
|Kozelsky, Lindsey
|Minnesota-MN
|100 Breaststroke
|Nack, Danielle
|Minnesota-MN
|100 Butterfly
|Padington, Mackenzie
|Minnesota-MN
|200 Freestyle
|Munson, Rachel
|Minnesota-MN
|100 Breaststroke
|Waddell, Tevyn
|Minnesota-MN
|100 Backstroke
|Avestruz, Zoe
|Minnesota-MN
|100 Freestyle
|Nack, Chantal
|Minnesota-MN
|200 Backstroke
|Moore, Hannah
|NC State-NC
|1650 Freestyle
|Haan, Elise
|NC State-NC
|100 Backstroke
|Perry, Ky-lee
|NC State-NC
|50 Freestyle
|Holub, Tamila
|NC State-NC
|1650 Freestyle
|Poole, Julia
|NC State-NC
|200 IM
|Jahns, Anna
|NC State-NC
|1650 Freestyle
|Finke, Summer
|NC State-NC
|1650 Freestyle
|Moore, Kate
|NC State-NC
|400 IM
|Horomanski, Jessica
|NC State-NC
|400 IM
|Haebig, Autumn
|Nebraska-MW
|100 Backstroke
|Clark, Megan
|Northeastern University-NE
|100 Freestyle
|Sheridan, Calypso
|Northwestern-IL
|200 Breaststroke
|Treuth, Alice
|Notre Dame-IN
|200 Backstroke
|Quast, Carly
|Notre Dame-IN
|100 Backstroke
|Stone, Lindsay
|Notre Dame-IN
|1650 Freestyle
|Dolan, Abigail
|Notre Dame-IN
|100 Freestyle
|Li, Liz
|Ohio St-OH
|50 Freestyle
|Kowal, Molly
|Ohio St-OH
|1650 Freestyle
|Bailey, Meg
|Ohio St-OH
|400 IM
|Romano, Kristen
|Ohio St-OH
|400 IM
|Rayner, Freya
|Ohio St-OH
|50 Freestyle
|Gresser, Hanna
|Ohio St-OH
|100 Breaststroke
|McNichols, Macie
|Ohio St-OH
|50 Freestyle
|Demler, Kathrin
|Ohio St-OH
|400 IM
|Bradley, Rebekah
|Ohio St-OH
|100 Backstroke
|Ramey, Kenna
|Pacific-PC
|100 Butterfly
|McHugh, Ally
|Penn St-MA
|1650 Freestyle
|Richey, Amanda
|Pittsburgh-AM
|1650 Freestyle
|Rathsack, Lina
|Pittsburgh-AM
|100 Breaststroke
|Meitz, Kaersten
|Purdue-IN
|500 Freestyle
|Phee, Jinq En
|Purdue-IN
|100 Breaststroke
|Kitchel, Taite
|Purdue-IN
|200 Butterfly
|Rawson, Emmy
|Purdue-IN
|200 Butterfly
|Schillinger, Marie-claire
|Rice-GU
|100 Breaststroke
|Schiazzano, Sveva
|Rutgers-NJ
|1650 Freestyle
|Stoppa, Francesca
|Rutgers-NJ
|200 Butterfly
|Vincent, Courtney
|San Diego St-SI
|100 Butterfly
|Samardzic, Matea
|SMU-NT
|200 Backstroke
|Podmanikova, Andrea
|SMU-NT
|200 Breaststroke
|Barksdale, Emma
|South Carolina-SC
|200 IM
|Dirrane, Kersten
|South Carolina-SC
|200 Breaststroke
|Higgs, Albury
|South Carolina-SC
|200 Breaststroke
|Hansson, Louise
|Southern Cali-CA
|200 Butterfly
|Wright, Maddie
|Southern Cali-CA
|200 Butterfly
|Aroesty, Margaret
|Southern Cali-CA
|200 Breaststroke
|Scott, Riley
|Southern Cali-CA
|100 Breaststroke
|Ciesla, Marta
|Southern Cali-CA
|50 Freestyle
|Weiss, Hannah
|Southern Cali-CA
|100 Backstroke
|Mann, Becca
|Southern Cali-CA
|1650 Freestyle
|Sanchez, Catherine
|Southern Cali-CA
|200 Butterfly
|Stinson, Elizabeth
|Southern Cali-CA
|1650 Freestyle
|Tycz, Caitlin
|Southern Cali-CA
|200 Butterfly
|Wade, Tatum
|Southern Cali-CA
|200 IM
|Eastin, Ella
|Stanford-PC
|200 Butterfly
|Ledecky, Katie
|Stanford-PC
|1650 Freestyle
|Manuel, Simone
|Stanford-PC
|50 Freestyle
|Hu, Janet
|Stanford-PC
|100 Backstroke
|Drabot, Katie
|Stanford-PC
|200 Butterfly
|Howe, Ally
|Stanford-PC
|100 Backstroke
|Forde, Brooke
|Stanford-PC
|400 IM
|Byrnes, Megan
|Stanford-PC
|1650 Freestyle
|Pitzer, Lauren
|Stanford-PC
|500 Freestyle
|Stevens, Leah
|Stanford-PC
|1650 Freestyle
|Williams, Kim
|Stanford-PC
|100 Breaststroke
|Szekely, Allie
|Stanford-PC
|200 Backstroke
|Voss, Erin
|Stanford-PC
|200 Backstroke
|Engel, Lindsey
|Stanford-PC
|200 Butterfly
|Kukurugya, Hannah
|Stanford-PC
|200 Butterfly
|Green, Lauren
|Stanford-PC
|200 Butterfly
|Zhao, Grace
|Stanford-PC
|200 Breaststroke
|Glavinovich, Katie
|Stanford-PC
|400 IM
|Brown, Erika
|Tennessee-SE
|100 Butterfly
|Small, Meghan
|Tennessee-SE
|200 IM
|Cieplucha, Tessa
|Tennessee-SE
|400 IM
|Armitage, Katie
|Tennessee-SE
|100 Breaststroke
|Banic, Madeline
|Tennessee-SE
|50 Freestyle
|Bohon, Micah
|Tennessee-SE
|100 Backstroke
|Moseley, Stanzi
|Tennessee-SE
|100 Freestyle
|Pintar, Tjasa
|Tennessee-SE
|100 Breaststroke
|Grinter, Bailey
|Tennessee-SE
|50 Freestyle
|Pickrem, Sydney
|Texas A&M-GU
|200 IM
|Belousova, Anna
|Texas A&M-GU
|200 Breaststroke
|Galat, Bethany
|Texas A&M-GU
|200 Breaststroke
|Bratton, Lisa
|Texas A&M-GU
|200 Backstroke
|Quah, Jing
|Texas A&M-GU
|200 Butterfly
|Gastaldello, Beryl
|Texas A&M-GU
|50 Freestyle
|Gonzalez Medina, Esther
|Texas A&M-GU
|200 Breaststroke
|Caneta, Jorie
|Texas A&M-GU
|100 Breaststroke
|Rasmus, Claire
|Texas A&M-GU
|200 Freestyle
|Yelle, Haley
|Texas A&M-GU
|500 Freestyle
|Malone, Kristin
|Texas A&M-GU
|100 Freestyle
|Gonzalez-Hermosillo, Monika
|Texas A&M-GU
|400 IM
|Pike, Taylor
|Texas A&M-GU
|200 Butterfly
|Debever, Mckenna
|Texas A&M-GU
|200 IM
|Portz, Katie
|Texas A&M-GU
|200 Freestyle
|Roubique, Victoria
|Texas A&M-GU
|100 Breaststroke
|Evans, Joanna
|Texas-ST
|500 Freestyle
|Adams, Claire
|Texas-ST
|100 Backstroke
|Millard, Rebecca
|Texas-ST
|50 Freestyle
|Lohman, Kennedy
|Texas-ST
|100 Breaststroke
|Carrozza, Quinn
|Texas-ST
|200 Freestyle
|Pfeifer, Evie
|Texas-ST
|500 Freestyle
|Case, Lauren
|Texas-ST
|200 Butterfly
|Rule, Remedy
|Texas-ST
|200 Butterfly
|Hansen, Brooke
|Texas-ST
|200 IM
|Anderson, Jordan
|U of Utah Swimming-UT
|400 IM
|Barber, Lauren
|U.S. Navy-MD
|200 IM
|Schanz, Emma
|UCLA-CA
|200 Breaststroke
|Grover, Katie
|UCLA-CA
|200 Butterfly
|Liu, Kenisha
|UCLA-CA
|100 Freestyle
|Soe, Sandra
|UCLA-CA
|1650 Freestyle
|Verger Gourson, Margaux
|UCLA-CA
|1650 Freestyle
|Baldwin, Caroline
|UNC-NC
|100 Freestyle
|Hauder, Caroline
|UNC-NC
|200 IM
|Fields, Zhada
|UNC-NC
|200 Freestyle
|Perrotta, Brooke
|UNC-NC
|100 Breaststroke
|Stevens, Hannah
|University of Missouri-MV
|100 Backstroke
|Brady, Sharli
|University of Missouri-MV
|400 IM
|Ochitwa, Ann
|University of Missouri-MV
|100 Freestyle
|Hynes, Haley
|University of Missouri-MV
|100 Backstroke
|Zubar, Kira
|University of Missouri-MV
|500 Freestyle
|Evensen, Courtney
|University of Missouri-MV
|1650 Freestyle
|Metzger-Seymour, Erin
|University of Missouri-MV
|200 Freestyle
|Dahlgren, Kylie
|University of Missouri-MV
|200 IM
|Thompson, Sarah
|University of Missouri-MV
|50 Freestyle
|Carnevale, Sofia
|UNLV W-CA
|100 Breaststroke
|Gyorgy, Reka
|Virginia Tech-VA
|400 IM
|Vereb, Joelle
|Virginia Tech-VA
|100 Breaststroke
|Nazieblo, Klaudia
|Virginia Tech-VA
|200 Butterfly
|Hicks, Chloe
|Virginia Tech-VA
|200 Backstroke
|Cooper, Caitlin
|Virginia-VA
|50 Freestyle
|Moroney, Megan
|Virginia-VA
|200 Freestyle
|Marrkand, Jen
|Virginia-VA
|200 Butterfly
|Madden, Paige
|Virginia-VA
|200 Freestyle
|Eddy, Eryn
|Virginia-VA
|200 Freestyle
|Reed, Laine
|Virginia-VA
|50 Freestyle
|Hill, Morgan
|Virginia-VA
|100 Freestyle
|Valls, Kyla
|Virginia-VA
|200 Freestyle
|Earley, Erin
|Virginia-VA
|200 Backstroke
|Richter, Abby
|Virginia-VA
|200 IM
|Seiberlich, Emma
|Virginia-VA
|200 Backstroke
|Williams, Cece
|Virginia-VA
|1650 Freestyle
|Bullock, Morgan
|West Virginia-WV
|200 Butterfly
|Harris, Emma
|West Virginia-WV
|200 Breaststroke
|Nelson, Beata
|Wisconsin-WI
|100 Backstroke
|Unicomb, Jess
|Wisconsin-WI
|200 Backstroke
|Coughlin, Katie
|Wisconsin-WI
|100 Backstroke
|Berg, Marissa
|Wisconsin-WI
|50 Freestyle
|Vanderwel, Heidi
|Yale-CT
|100 Backstroke
20 Comments on "Official Psych Sheets for 2018 NCAA Women’s DI Championships Released"
Do you know what the class breakdown is for the ncaa invites? How many seniors, how many juniors etc? It sure looks like the times to get in are much faster than last year. Especially in the 200im and 400im.
Specific to the mile – line 40 in the 2018 pre-cut sheet is 16:15.44. So, about a second faster than line 40 from 2017. The event got a little faster. The big difference is that line 36 was the invited entry this year resulting in a 4 second drop (the invited time got a lot faster!). My guess as to why 36 vs 40 is that there were more single / two event qualifiers this year than last year lowering the invited line. Also, a few ties at the invited line in other events and the fast 1650 record giving other event qualifiers the “tie breaker” on closer to the NCAA Championship record.
61 Freshmen, 76 Sophomores, 71 Juniors, 73 Seniors
Pretty even breakdown
Thanks for the breakdown. I’ll be at the NCAA’s and I can’t wait to see the fastest short course swimming in the world. The girls are going to break all kinds of records!!
The main picture is of Bethany Galat with A&M.
Before I get down voted – my fragile ego can’t handle it – the picture was updated and now matches the caption.
Wonder how much money I would make if I bet $10 on Stanford for the win? 😁