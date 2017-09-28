Rafael On The Road – Arizona State Photo Vault

All photos courtesy of Rafael Domeyko/rafaeldomeyko.com

Arizona State is starting fresh this season, with tons of youth in their midst. The team has brought in 22 freshmen for the 2017-18 season, with 11 on each the men’s and women’s side. Additionally, they are expected to bring in more for the 2018-19 season.

Last season, the women finished 5-5 overall and 2-5 in conference meets, while the men 4-2-1 with a 2-2-1 conference mark.