Queens Men Take Down NCAA D2 400 Medley Relay Record with 3:07.38

Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Men’s 400 Yard Medley Relay – Final

  • Division II: 3:08.07 3/12/2015 Queens (NC)
  1. Queens (NC) 3:07.38
  2. Nova S’eastern 3:11.81
  3. Fresno Pacific 3:12.30
  4. Wayne State 3:12.67
  5. Grand Valley State 3:12.81
  6. Drury 3:13.21
  7. Florida Southern 3:13.82
  8. Lindenwood 3:14.64

After setting the NCAA Division II record in the 200 medley relay (twice) on Wednesday, Queens University of Charlotte repeated the exercise on Thursday in the 400 medley relay. The Royals had last broken the D2 record at NCAAs in 2015 with 3:08.07.

Queens’ 100 fly champion, junior Paul Pijulet, got the Royals off to a strong start, splitting 46.68 on the lead-off leg. Rostyslav Fedyna went 52.20 on the breast and put Queens up by a body length. Sophomore Marius Kusch, runner-up to Pijulet in the fly earlier in the evening, clocked a 45.55 to give the Royals a three body length lead. 200 free champion, senior Dion Dreesens, anchored with 42.95 to win by 4.5 seconds over the rest of the field. Queens stopped the clock at 3:07.38, lowering the national mark by .69.

Queens 3/9/17 Queens 3/12/15
Paul Pijulet 46.68 John Suther 48.49
Rostyslav Fedyna 52.20 Nic Eriksson 52.07
Marius Kusch 45.55 Matthew Josa 44.24
Dion Dreesens 42.95 Benjamin Taylor 43.27
  3:07.38   3:08.07

 

 

