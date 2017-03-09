West Florida’s Theresa Michalak Establishes New NCAAD2 Mark in 100 Fly

Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 8-11, 2017

Birmingham CrossPlex, Birmingham, Alabama

Prelims 10:30 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)

Event schedule

Real-time results – diving

Real-time results – swimming

Video link (expected to be available when meet starts)

Championship Central

Women’s 100 Yard Butterfly – Final

Division II: 52.42 3/12/2015 Armony Dumur, Wingate

Theresa Michalak, West Florida 52.33 Georgia DaCruz, Queens (NC) 53.24 Bailee Nunn, Drury 53.48 Hannah Peiffer, Queens (NC) 53.92 Jessie Gibson, Simon Fraser 54.36 Ebba Stillman, Wingate 54.58 Hannah Kastigar, Northern State 54.59 Paige Meredith, Jewell 55.22

University of West Florida senior Theresa Michalak had a record-setting night during Day Two finals at the 2017 NCAA Division II Championships. She got her first taste of a national record while leading off the West Florida 4×50 free relay in 22.25, coming in .08 under the 22.33 leadoff that Drury freshman Bailee Nunn had gone in prelims of the same event, thereby setting the NCAA meet mark. The only problem was that Nunn was in the same heat, and her leadoff in finals was 22.20.

Michalak came back an hour later, though, and got one of her own. In another showdown with Nunn, Michalak won the 100 free from lane 5, having qualified second to the Drury freshman out of heats. Michalak took it out fast, turning in 24.96 at the halfway point. But she was most impressive over the second half. Michalak came home 1.1 seconds faster than Nunn, who ended up fading to third.

The 100 fly record had been set by Wingate’s Armony Dumur at the 2015 NCAA Championships. Here are the comparative splits. As you can see, Michalak’s back half makes all the difference: what she loses up front (-.67), she makes up for on the second 50 (+.76).