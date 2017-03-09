Drury’s Bailee Nunn Breaks, Then Re-Breaks, NCAA D2 50 Free Record

Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 8-11, 2017

Birmingham CrossPlex, Birmingham, Alabama

Prelims 10:30 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)

Event schedule

Real-time results – diving

Real-time results – swimming

Video link (expected to be available when meet starts)

Championship Central

Drury freshman Bailee Nunn broke the NCAA Division II record in an event she didn’t even swim – twice! Nunn took down the 50 free mark set by Drury’s Wen Xu in 2016 (22.36), but not in the individual event; she did it leading off Drury’s 200 free relay, first in prelims, then again in finals.

On Day One Nunn elected to swim the 200 IM rather than the 50 free. In the end, she got to have her cake and eat it, too. She won the national title in the IM on Wednesday night, then had two shots at the 50 free record on Thursday as lead-off on the Drury 200 free relay.

Nunn shook things up in prelims with a 22.33 flat-start 50 free, helping the Drury relay qualify second for finals. Later that evening, she blasted a 22.20 lead-off. It would have been remarkable anyway, but 50 free winner Theresa Michalak of West Florida went 22.25 in the same heat, making the two leadoff splits the two fastest 50 free times ever swum in Division II.

Here is the progression of records: