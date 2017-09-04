13TH ANNUAL NATIONAL GAMES OF CHINA
- Tianjin, China
- August 27th – September 8th
- LCM
- SwimSwam Meet Preview
- Day 1 Recap
- Day 2 Recap
- Day 3 Recap
- Results
Today in Tianjin at the National Games of China, junior wunderkind Qin Haiyang lowered his own world junior record and Chinese national record to win the 200 breast by well over a second. Qin finished the race in 2:07.35.
Qin undercut the previous world junior and Chinese records by a second and a half. His old mark was a 2:08.71 from the 2017 Chinese National Championships.
You can see a split comparison between Qin’s April swim and today’s record below. Most of the time drop came from the backstroke leg, which was (very uncharacteristically for a 200 IMer), the slowest leg of his April race. This time around, Qin brought his backstroke leg down to a 32.22, but still kept a strong 32.76 for his signature breaststroke leg.
|2017 Chinese Champs
|2017 Ntl. Games of China
|Fly
|29.30
|29.35
|Back
|33.42
|32.22
|Breast
|32.86
|32.76
|Free
|33.13
|33.02
|Time:
|2:08.71
|2:07.35
Qin still has the 200 breast to go this week in Tianjin.
Editor’s Note: all records await ratification before they’re official, but especially World Junior Records, which go unrecognized at a notoriously-high rate as compared to other records.
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Qin Haiyang Lowers His 200 Breast WJR, Chinese NR in Tianjin"
Hannah, the time is from 200 breast but you made the split comparison based on IM. His drop would be most on the 2nd leg, not back leg. (You may delete this post afterwards)