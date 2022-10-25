Purdue Combines For 14 Wins To Take Top Spot At Indiana Intercollegiates

2022 Indiana Intercollegiates

Saturday,October 22, 2022

West Lafayette, Ind.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Results (PDF)

TEAM SCORES MEN

1.) Purdue 717

2.) IUPUI 497

3.) Ball State 415

4.) Rose-Hulman 100

5.) Franklin 83

T-6.) Bethel 81

T-6.) Wabash 81

8.) Anderson 47 WOMEN

1.) Purdue 792.5

2.) Ball State 500.5

3.) IUPUI 326.5

4.) Bethel 105.5

5.) Indiana Wesleyan 105

6.) Franklin 94

T-7.) Rose-Hulman 49

T-7.) Anderson 49

Courtesy: Purdue Athletics

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A combined five individual event victories for freshmen, all recording their first wins as Boilermakers, highlighted Purdue swimming & diving’s team victories at the annual Indiana Intercollegiates in-state showcase Saturday at the Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center.

The Boilermakers won a combined 14 events – eight by the men and six on the women’s side. Daryn Wright and Jordan Rzepka teamed up for a springboard sweep in the dive well. Maggie Love (100 breast, 100 IM) also won a pair of events for the third straight meet to begin the season.

TEAM SCORES MEN

1.) Purdue 717

2.) IUPUI 497

3.) Ball State 415

4.) Rose-Hulman 100

5.) Franklin 83

T-6.) Bethel 81

T-6.) Wabash 81

8.) Anderson 47 WOMEN

1.) Purdue 792.5

2.) Ball State 500.5

3.) IUPUI 326.5

4.) Bethel 105.5

5.) Indiana Wesleyan 105

6.) Franklin 94

T-7.) Rose-Hulman 49

T-7.) Anderson 49

Brinly Hardy (100 fly), Cooper Callahan (500 free) and Andy Kelly (100 back) joined Wright as the freshmen to enjoy their first collegiate victories Saturday. Brady Samuels (50 free), Ethan Shaw (200 free) and the 200 medley relay teams were also winners for Purdue.

The men’s team paired up their relays by academic class. The juniors were victorious in the 200 medley, with Andrew Swenson , Andrew Witty , Andrew Alders and Jude Wenker teaming up for the win. The seniors won the 200 free relay heat comprised solely of Boilermakers, but the group’s time was later canceled out by a DQ.

The women’s victorious 200 medley relay team was Abby Marcukaitis , Love, Meredith Berglund and Hannah Hill . Individually, Hill won her heat and was the runner-up overall in the 100 backstroke.

Rzepka posted a pair of season-best scores (406.50, 386.45), including reaching the 400-point mark on 1-meter. He’s 6-for-6 in event victories to begin his sophomore season.

The Purdue women are back in action next weekend for another two-day dual at Rutgers. The men’s next meet is a Friday, Nov. 4 dual meet at Michigan. The Boilermakers compete at home again Nov. 16 to 18 when they host the three-day, six-session Purdue Invitational.