Cincinnati’s Hunter Gubeno, Rice’s Zoe Spitz Named AAC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: The American

IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced the winners of the league’s weekly swimming and diving awards.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Zoe Spitz, Senior, Rice

Spitz opened her season at the Rice Invitational Oct. 14-15 in Houston with a pair of individual wins and aided the Owls in winning the meet. The senior won the 200-yard backstroke in a time of 1:56.76, which ranks first in The American this season and 19th in the country. She also captured the 100 backstroke in 54.62, which ranks second in the conference.

WOMEN’S DIVING ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Katie Deininger, Senior, Houston

Deininger won both springboard events at the Houston Diving Invitational, which was held Oct. 14-15 in Houston. The senior won the 1-meter event with a score of 294.55 and claimed the 3-meter event with 318.00 points. Both scores were NCAA Zone Diving qualifying marks. She also finished second in the platform event with a score of 216.15.

MEN’S SWIMMING ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Hunter Gubeno, Junior, Cincinnati

Gubeno won three individual events as the Bearcats were narrowly defeated at West Virginia Oct. 21-22. The junior swept the backstroke events, finishing the 100-yard backstroke in 49.24 and the 200 back in 1:46.35. He also won the 200-yard individual medley in 1:50.65. All three times rank second in The American this season.

MEN’S DIVING ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Peter Smithson, Senior, SMU

Smithson picks up his second weekly honor of the season after a pair of top-3 finishes at No. 25 Minnesota Oct. 21-22. The senior won the 1-meter event with 339.00 points and placed third in the 3-meter event with a total of 320.03 points. Both marks were NCAA Zone Diving qualifying marks.