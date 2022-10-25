Bentley’s Anthony Vizental, Emma Hapkiewicz Named NE10 Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: Northeast 10

NE10 Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Anthony Vizental, Bentley

Senior | Concord, Calif.

In Bentley’s win over Wheaton, Vizental took first in the 200 freestyle (1:46.35), the 200 butterfly (1:59.43) and the 100 fly (51.55), and was also part of the Falcons’ winning 200 medley relay team (1:36.45). His time in the relay and both fly events were NE10 season-bests, and his 200 free was the second best in the conference this season.

NE10 Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Emma Hapkiewicz, Bentley

Junior | South Windsor, Conn.

Hapkiewicz began her season by finishing first in both the 500 and 1000 freestyle races against Wheaton, with her times of 5:20.77 and 10:57.65 – both NE10 bests. She was also third in the 200 free (2:00.29) and part of a Bentley relay team that was fourth in the 200 free (1:45.81).

NE10 Men’s Diver of the Week

Sean Rorke, Pace

Junior | Smithtown, N.Y.

Won the 1-meter and 3-meter competitions at the Setters’ tri-meet against Lehman and Felician on Saturday afternoon at the Goldstein Fitness Center pool. Earning the first points of the meet for the Setters with a 255.15 point finish on the lower board. In the 3-meter competition, he finished with a score of 192.67.

NE10 Women’s Diver of the Week

Skyler Nenadich, Adelphi

Senior | Bayside, N.Y.

Skyler Nenadich put up top scores in the NE10 over the weekend during Adelphi’s 125-96 victory at CSI. Nenadich posted a 213 in the one meter diving event before a score of 228.82 off the three meter board.

NE10 Men’s Rookie of the Week

Keegan Stafford, Le Moyne

Freshman | Charlton, N.Y.

Stafford recorded an individual victory and teamed on a relay win in Le Moyne’s 151-88 victory at Saint Michael’s on Saturday. He was victorious in the 200-yard freestyle by a quarter of a second with a time of 1:48.94 and then anchored the first-place 200-yard freestyle relay, which posted a time of 1:30.36.

NE10 Women’s Rookie of the Week

Taylor White, Bentley

Freshman | Warwick, Bermuda

White made her collegiate debut with four second-place finishes against Wheaton. Her times in both the 100 back (1:01.48) and 500 free (5:23.93) were good for second on the NE10 performance list, and she helped Bentley to NE10 best times in both the 200 free (1:41.91) and 200 medley (1:51.14) relays.

NE10 Men’s Relay of the Week

200 Freestyle Relay, Bentley

Against Wheaton, Bentley placed first in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 1:27.90. Junior Wellington Chen led off and was followed by sophomores Marshall Wilson and Calvin Ye. Senior Ryan Looney swam the anchor leg. Their time was a Northeast-10 season best by nearly a second.

NE10 Women’s Relay of the Week

200 Medley Relay, Bentley

Against Wheaton, Bentley turned in the NE10’s fastest 200 medley relay time thus far this season, 1:51.14, while placing second. That quartet was freshman Taylor White, junior Emily Blatt, sophomore Jordan Nuzback and senior Kate Galvin. That was an NE10 season-best by 1.23 seconds.

NE10 Weekly Honor Roll

Cooper Rivers, Adelphi (So. – Lake Elsinore, Calif.)

Reigning NE10 Rookie of the Year Cooper Rivers returned to Adelphi for his sophomore season and impressed in the opener, taking first in the 200 yard IM race in a time of 1:58.22 and securing second in the 500 freestyle. His 200 IM time was the top result within the NE10 last week.

Hilla Almong, Bentley (So. – Wayland, Mass.)

Against Wheaton, Almog was first in the one-meter diving with her 242.85 a conference season best. She was also second in the three-meter with the conference’s second best score so far, 190.00.

Jeremy Glick, Bentley (Gr. – South Windsor, Conn.)

Glick began the season by placing first in the one-meter diving against Wheaton with a score of 225.00.

Belal Aly, Le Moyne (So. – Syracuse, N.Y.)

He won two individual events and teamed on a relay victory in Le Moyne’s 151-88 victory at Saint Michael’s on Saturday. He claimed the 50-yard freestyle by just one-tenth of a second, touching the wall in 22.42 seconds. He later won the 100-yard freestyle by three-quarters of a second with a mark of 49.18 seconds. He capped the meet by leading off for the victorious 200-yard freestyle relay team, which won by almost two seconds with a time of 1:30.36.

Riley Brennen, Le Moyne (Fr. – New Hartford, N.Y.)

She swept the two diving events in Le Moyne’s 141.5-85.5 victory over Saint Michael’s on Saturday. She won the first one-meter diving event with a score of 113.35. She completed the sweep with a mark of 156.55 in the second one-meter diving event.

Hannah Kellogg, Le Moyne (So. – Cazenovia, N.Y.)

She won two individual events in Le Moyne’s 141.5-85.5 victory over Saint Michael’s on Saturday. She won the first individual event of the afternoon, the 1650-yard freestyle, by two minutes and 12 seconds with a mark of 18:48.80. She doubled up on the distance events with a mark of 5:32.18 in the 500-yard freestyle to win by over six seconds.

Margaret Wilk, Saint Michael’s (So. – Hardyston, N.J.)

Sophomore Margaret Wilk won twice while anchoring a runner-up relay against Le Moyne on Saturday. She took the 50 freestyle (25.00) and tied for the 100 freestyle (57.33) victory in addition to swimming the final leg of the second-place 200 medley relay (2:01.11).

